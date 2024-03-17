Pot of Gold Raises $130,000 for Cooper Logan, as Eagles Defeat Wranglers, 3-1

March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles annual 'Pot of Gold' fundraiser generated $130,818 for 14-year-old Cooper Logan of Timnath, Colorado on Saturday. Logan suffers from Kawasaki Disease and is set to undergo a lifesaving kidney transplant next month. The Eagles added to the festivities, as Colorado snapped a four-game slide with a 3-1 win over the Calgary Wranglers. Defenseman Jack Ahcan buried the game-winner, while forwards Peter Holland and Riley Tufte also found the back of the net in the victory. Goaltender Trent Miner collected the win in net, making 27 saves on 28 shots.

The first period would see Colorado pile on several early chances at the net of Calgary goaltender Connor Murphy, outshooting the Wranglers 8-6 in the opening 20 minutes. The Eagles would also earn the game's first power play in the first stanza but would be unable to convert, and the two teams would head to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

Colorado would net the game's first goal when forward Jean-Luc Foudy dished a pass to the side of the crease where Holland would tap it home. The tally was Holland's 10th of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 5:31 mark of the second period.

The middle frame would be punctuated by a pair of fights, as Matt Stienburg dropped the gloves with Brett Sutter, while Keaton Middleton squared off with Lucas Ciona just 1:09 later.

Still leading 1-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would extend its lead to 2-0 when Ahcan sliced to the crease and deflected a pass from Sam Malinski into the back of the net at the 7:15 mark.

Calgary would strike back on the power play, as forward Adam Klapka lit the lamp from low slot, trimming the deficit to 2-1 with 11:51 remaining in the contest.

The Eagles would find a little insurance when Tufte tucked the puck past Murphy from the top of the crease, putting Colorado up 3-1 at the 16:52 mark of the final frame.

The Wranglers would then pull Murphy in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer, as the Eagles held on for the 3-1 victory.

Colorado outshot Calgary by a final count of 30-28, as the Eagles finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Tuesday, March 19th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.