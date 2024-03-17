The Canucks Fall 7-3 Against The Henderson Silver Knights

It's Top Dogs night at the Abbotsford Centre, and the Abbotsford Canucks are hosting the Henderson Silver Knights for their 7th matchup this season.

Starting in his third consecutive game for the Canucks is goaltender Nikita Tolopilo, and his competition at the other end of the ice is Jiri Patera. The Canucks are sticking to what worked, and are dressing the same lineup as Wednesday night. Nick Cicek and Jett Woo pair up to kick off the back end, followed by Matt Irwin and Filip Johansson, and Guillaume Brisebois with Cole McWard to protect the Canucks zone.

At the front end, Tristen Nielsen, Sheldon Dries, and Linus Karlsson stick together, followed but Aidan McDonough, John Stevens, and Arshdeep Bains. Max Sasson centered on Aatu Räty and Marc Gatcomb, followed by Chase Wouters, Dmitiri Zlodeev, and Ty Glover.

The first period was action-packed, as Aidan McDonough was the man in front to receive John Stevens' pass, and buried past the back goal line for his 8th of the season, and first of the game. Just over a minute later, Ryan Dzingel was on the doorstep after a fire in front from Sheldon Rempbal, where he netted his 1st of the season with the Henderson Silver Knights and tied the game up at 1. Just over another minute later, Jakub Demek buried the rebound from Tyler Benson and the Silver Knights found themselves up by 1. The Canucks found themselves with a man in the box around the 15-minute mark, where Ryan Dzingel capitalized on the Silver Knights powerplay to give them a 2-goal lead. 3 unanswered goals for the Silver Knights meant the Canucks were down 3-1 heading into the second period.

No goals to kick off the second period, as the first 10 minutes of the frame were scoreless. At the 13-minute mark, Jakub Demek registered his second of the game, after a clean pass from Kaedon Korczak landed right on his stick, and the Silver Knights were up 4-1. Just over a minute later, Mason Morelli put one past the goal line for his 11th of the season and 5th Silver Knights goal of the game. Zach Sawchenko took over for Nikita Tolopilo for the remainder of the game.

The Canucks looked to finish out the game strong, despite being in a deficit, but just a minute and a half into the period, Grigori Denisenko put one past Sawchenko and the Silver Knights found themselves with a 5-goal lead. The Canucks did not give up and tried their best to battle back. Jett Woo fired a shot on the net, and Max Sasson was there to tip it in, and the Canucks notched their second goal of the game. Shortly after, Aidan McDonough netted his second of the game and the Canucks had cut the Silver Knights lead in half, 6-3. In a last-ditch effort to force overtime, the Canucks pulled Sawchenko for the extra attacker, but Byron Froese send it down the ice, and into the empty net.

The Canucks dropped this one 7-3, but look to bounce back tomorrow when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights again for St. Patrick's Day.

