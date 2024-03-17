Dach Lifts Hogs in 4-3 OT Win, Philp Scores in Return from Achilles Injury

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Colton Dach delivered the game-winning goal for the IceHogs in a 4-3 overtime victory over the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday night at the BMO Center. An early first-period goal from Luke Philp, in his first game back with the IceHogs since May 3, gave Rockford an early 1-0 lead. Philp had previously missed the entire season to date with an Achilles tendon injury.

The 'Cuda tied the game with two goals in the first three minutes of the third period to force overtime, but goaltender Jaxson Stauber and Rockford hung on to win in overtime after Dach's game-winner. Stauber stopped 31 of 34 San Jose shots on the night and recorded his seventh straight win to tie an IceHogs AHL franchise record set by Jason LaBarbera in the 2013-14 season.

Philp scored in his first game back with Rockford since his injury in October. Philp came into the offensive zone and loaded up a slap shot into the net to give Rockford an early 1-0 lead (2:55).

With just over six minutes left in the first period, San Jose's Ethan Cardwell tied the game at one goal a side (13:26).

Rockford took the lead early in the second frame. While shorthanded, Cole Guttman intended a pass for Jackson Cates that deflected off a Barracuda skate. Cates was able to reach the puck behind the net and return the puck to Guttman, positioned on the left side of the net, where he squeaked the puck into the net (3:51).

Shortly after, Wyatt Kaiser sent a one-timer that narrowly missed the net. David Gust collected the puck near the half-wall and executed a quick give-and-go with Dach at the blue line. With the puck, Gust skated to the slot and fired a shot into the net to increase Rockford's lead to 3-1 (6:04).

San Jose scored 40 seconds into the start of the third period to cut Rockford's lead 3-2 (0:40). The Barracuda then evened the score a few minutes later with a wrist shot by Tristen Robins (3:46).

Rockford and San Jose couldn't break the tie in regulation resulting in overtime. Isaak Phillips took a shot in the slot that bounced off Georgi Romanov to Dach near the left faceoff circle. Cates moved toward the net as Romanov attempted to cover the puck near the goal line, Dach maneuvered the puck to the short side of the net and snapped the puck to the top shelf to score the game-winning goal (2:38).

Rockford returns to action at the BMO tomorrow, Sunday, March 17 for game two of the weekend against the San Jose Barracuda. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.

