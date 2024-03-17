Penguins Drop Afternoon Overtime in Cleveland, 3-2
March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Cleveland Monsters in overtime, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (30-20-8-1) held a one-goal lead late in the third period, but Cleveland rallied with an extra-attacker tally and a power-play goal in overtime to steal the victory from the visiting Penguins.
Cleveland lit the lamp 25 seconds into the second period to take game's first lead. Roman Achan snapped a centering pass from below the goal line to an open Justin Pearson, who slammed in the one-timer.
The Penguins pulled even with a man-advantage marker midway through the middle frame. With Sam Poulin setting the screen in front of Monsters goaltender Jet Greaves, Vinnie Hinostroza ripped a wrister to the back of the net.
Hinostroza and Jonathan Gruden combined to set up Poulin for a go-ahead tally at 8:43 of the third period.
The Monsters pushed the game to extra time on a slap shot by David Jiøíèek with 1:21 left in regulation. The winning goal came from the stick of Stanislav Svozil, who notched a power-play goal at 2:57 of OT.
The Penguins doubled the Monsters in shots, out-shooting the home team 34-17. It was tied for the fewest shots allowed by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton all season, but the 16th shot by Cleveland forced overtime, and the 17th shot proved to be the winner.
Greaves collected his league-leading 27th win of the season with 32 saves, while Penguins netminder Joel Blomqvist recorded 14 stops in the overtime loss.
The Penguins' next game is a rematch with the Monsters tomorrow, Monday, Mar. 18. Opening faceoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is also its annual Star Wars Night, as they take things into hyperdrive against the Utica Comets. Star Wars Night is Saturday, Mar. 23 with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual-game tickets for the remaining contests in the Penguins' 25th season as well as season-ticket packages for the 2024-25 campaign are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2024
- Monsters Skate Away with Big 3-2 Overtime Win against Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Drop Afternoon Overtime in Cleveland, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Springfield Rallies for 6-4 Win to Conclude Checkers' Homestand - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: March 17, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- T-Birds Flip Script with Dash of Luck to Earn Split in Charlotte - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Trenton Bliss Returns to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Face Barracuda in Annual Jersey Auction Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Top Rochester Americans in Second of Three Game Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Game #59: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Road Trip with Playoff Rematch against Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Forward Adam Edström to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Take 6-2 Victory Over Wolves - Manitoba Moose
- Dach Lifts Hogs in 4-3 OT Win, Philp Scores in Return from Achilles Injury - Rockford IceHogs
- Pot of Gold Raises $130,000 for Cooper Logan, as Eagles Defeat Wranglers, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins' 5-2 Victory Over Iowa Ties Franchise Record Of 16-Game Home Point Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Cardwell's Big Night Squandered in 4-3 Overtime Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Shot Down by Admirals, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- The Canucks Fall 7-3 Against The Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Campbell Records Third Shutout Of Season As Condors Move Within A Point Of Fourth Place In Division - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Upend Stars in Tucson - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Snap Losing Streak, Defeat Canucks 7-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Beat Texas Before Season-High Crowd on First Responders Night - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.