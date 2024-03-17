Gulls Shot Down by Admirals, 3-2

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 Saturday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Despite the loss, the Gulls went 4-2-0-0 during their six-game homestand. San Diego's overall record now stands at 22-26-8-0.

Andrew Agozzino scored his second goal in as many games, his team-leading 10th on the powerplay. He has points in three straight contests (2-2=4).

Sasha Pastujov netted his sixth goal of the season, giving him 2-3=5 points in his last eight games.

Trevor Carrick earned two assists for his sixth multi-point game of the season. He ranks second among San Diego skaters in assists with 28.

Chase De Leo tallied two assists, his second straight multi-point game. He has tallied 2-5=7 points in his last six games.

Tomas Suchanek stopped 25-of-28 shots.

The San Diego Gulls travel to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday to face the San Jose Barracuda (10:30 a.m. PDT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Andrew Agozzino

On the fast start:

I think that's been a big thing for us lately. I think that playing with the first goal, playing with the lead and getting the first goal is a big thing for our club. So, it was a great start. And it was a hard-fought game right to the end.

On what they have been doing differently to see success in the second period:

The first couple games of the homestand I think we gave up a goal on the first shift of the second period each of the first few games, so we try to really focus on a good start, the first five minutes the second period, especially since we've been playing with the lead. The second periods have been good setup periods for us. Unfortunately, we had a good setup going in the third and weren't able to get over the line.

On the adjustments from last night to tonight to shut down their power play:

I think a couple unlucky bounces last night. But just some minor details and a little more desperation on our end to have a good penalty kill.

On going 4-2-0-0 on the six-game homestand:

Winning at home is always a lot more fun, especially when you have great crowds like we've had all this entire homestand. 4-2 is good, I thought you know we maybe deserved 5-1, but I think 4-2 with where we're at is a good homestand and we have to carry this on.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On what he liked about the effort in the first 40 minutes:

Liked their start. It's good to get on the board first. And then, would like to be able to hold that a little bit longer than 45 seconds, of course. From there, I thought Milwaukee had a great push in this game. They looked like a team that had gotten beat the night before and wanted to have an opportunity to respond, and we gave up more chances than we did. For example, in the first period yesterday. From there, I thought we were trying to find our game until we scored on the second. Once (Gulls forward Sasha Pastujov) scored, I thought we settled into the game. Expected in the third period that we can go out and close the door and unfortunately that didn't happen, and these are the ones that really sting.

On what he would like to see differently from the group:

We certainly had our looks, so that's one part of it, and credit to their goalie. Little things become big things and details that normally could be really small, all of the sudden get magnified to the highest extent. We have a couple small issues that come up in the puck and in the back of our net, and they're plays that can easily go differently. The other part is like, how do we put ourselves in that situation earlier in the game. Did we have a chance to create more, did we have a chance to defend a little bit tighter. For me, our effort was there today, I thought our detail could be better.

On the adjustments from last night to tonight to shut down their power play:

I think Agozzino scored on the power play for us, and that got us on the board early. And then, for their offense, as far as trying to limit that, we know that they've got a great power play. We know that they've got a lot of weapons. Our big thing was to be able to get back to our structure and that was really what the big push from (Gulls forward Chase De Leo) was, trying to get our team back to killing the way that we know how, and I thought we showed it better today.

On going 4-2-0-0 in the six-game homestand:

We'd like to have six out of six, that's for sure. Our fans deserve that, and the guys deserve it. The reality is that our fans are seeing wins now at home because we're getting better as a team. This season has had a really unique story for us. There's been a lot of ebbs and flows in the season, but the underlying theme is growth within our group and this homestand is a perfect example of that. It's one more way that we're growing.

