Monsters Skate Away with Big 3-2 Overtime Win against Penguins
March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 in overtime on Sunday evening in front of 10,182 fans at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 35-18-3-3 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Justin Pearson recorded a tally just 25 seconds into the middle frame with helpers from Roman Ahcan and Cole Clayton. Vinnie Hinostroza converted on the man advantage for the Penguins at 10:58 to send both teams to the final intermission tied 1-1. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Sam Poulin grabbed a marker at 8:43 of the third period, but David Jiricek responded with a goal at 18:39 assisted by Marcus Bjork and Owen Sillinger to force the game to extra time. Stanislav Svozil scored a power-play tally at 2:57 of overtime off feeds from Samuel Knazko and Sillinger to secure the 3-2 win for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 32 saves for the win while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Joel Blomqvist stopped 14 shots in defeat.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Monday, March 18, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 1 1 - 3
WBS 0 1 1 0 - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 17 1/3 3/4 8 min / 4 inf
WBS 34 1/4 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 32 2 27-10-3
WBS Blomqvist OT 14 3 19-9-6
Cleveland Record: 35-18-3-3, 1st North Division
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 30-20-8-1, 3rd Atlantic Division
