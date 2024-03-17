Wolf Pack Can't Solve Shepard in 4-0 Shutout Defeat in Hershey
March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HERSHEY, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack played a strong road game on Sunday evening at the Giant Center in Hershey but came up short in a rematch of the 2023 Atlantic Division Final against the Hershey Bears. The Bears struck twice in the first 40 minutes, then added two insurance markers in the third period to pull away for a 4-0 victory.
The Bears wasted no time opening the scoring, striking just 1:19 into the hockey game. A puck bounced to Ethen Frank in the left-wing circle, giving him a terrific chance to break the ice. Frank made no mistake, using a penalty killer as a screen and snapping a shot over the glove of Dylan Garand.
The goal, scored just eight seconds into the powerplay, was Frank's 22nd of the season.
Brett Berard had a terrific chance late in the frame to tie the affair but was robbed by the glove of Hunter Shepard. Shepard made sevens in the opening period to preserve the 1-0 lead.
Shepard was strong in the second period, making ten more saves to keep the Wolf Pack off the board. Hartford had numerous chances to tie the game, including an in-close bid from Tyler Pitlick off a feed from Ryder Korczak.
Late in the frame, the Bears extended the lead thanks to a strong effort play from Alex Limoges. Limoges' initial shot was denied by Garand, but the rebound sat to the left of the goaltender. Limoges beat a Wolf Pack player to the puck and lifted it over the left pad of Garand at 19:44 of the period to make it a 2-0 game.
The goal, Limoges' 19th of the season, was his second point of the night (1 g, 1 a).
The Bears tacked on a pair of insurance markers in the third period, striking twice in 2:55 to balloon the lead to 4-0.
Riley Sutter converted on a turnover behind the net at 11:18, stuffing home a wraparound attempt for his ninth goal of the season.
At 14:13, Ryan Hofer took a turnover in the slot and blasted his fourth goal of the season through the five-hole of Garand to put the game out of reach.
Shepard made 26 saves to collect his third shutout over the season for the Bears.
The Wolf Pack continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday night when they visit the Rochester Americans. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
