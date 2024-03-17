Cardwell's Big Night Squandered in 4-3 Overtime Loss

March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Rockford, IL - The San Jose Barracuda (18-28-9-2) earned a point on Saturday night at the BMO Center but would ultimately drop their ninth overtime game of the year, 4-3, to the Rockford IceHogs (27-22-5-2).

In the loss, Ethan Cardwell collected his team-leading 16th goal of the year and collected a pair of assists.

In the first, the IceHogs allowed the first three shots of the game, but on their first shot, they would take a 1-0 lead when Luke Philp (1), in his season debut, ripped in a slap shot from the right wing on a two-on-one. Rockford would put eight straight shots on net before Cardwell (16) answered with almost the identical goal that Philp had scored earlier in the period, coming down the wing and loading up a slap shot.

In the second, the Barracuda drew a penalty at 3:40, but would give up their 12th shorthanded goal of the season when Cole Guttman (10) lifted in a Jackson Cates pass from in tight at 3:51. At 6:04, the Hogs would make it 3-1 when David Gust (14) work uncontested to the slot and fired in a shot over the glove of Georgi Romanov.

In the third, down by two, the Barracuda would outshoot Rockford 16-4 in the period and wait just 40 seconds into the frame to make it 3-2 as Cole Cassels (8) sniped in a shot from below the right dot. Then, on their fourth power play of the game, the Barracuda tied the score when Tristen Robins (3) wired in the puck on the short side at 3:46.

After neither team scored again in regulation, the IceHogs would seal the OTW on a Colton Dach (10) net drive at 2:38.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.