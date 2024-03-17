T-Birds Flip Script with Dash of Luck to Earn Split in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds (27-27-3-2) answered a Charlotte comeback the day before with one of their own en route to a 6-4 win over the Checkers (31-23-6-0) on Sunday afternoon at Bojangles' Coliseum.

It did not take long for the Checkers to score their fourth consecutive goal of the weekend, as captain Zac Dalpe worked a 2-on-1, give-and-go rush to perfection with Cam Morrison, snapping a shot over Colten Ellis to make it 1-0 Charlotte just 2:56 into the first.

Springfield answered in kind on its first power play chance of the day, as Will Bitten hit a crashing Ryan Suzuki in the crease for a redirection past Magnus Hellberg at 5:22, making it a 1-1 game.

Charlotte continued having penalty troubles, giving the T-Birds two additional man-up situations in the period. However, the Checkers' PK answered the bell, and on their third kill of the afternoon, Rasmus Asplund added offense with a shorthanded shot past Ellis on the blocker at 14:32, finishing off another 2-on-1 and giving the home side the 2-1 lead at intermission.

It took Adam Gaudette just 19 seconds to restore a tie score when he stole a breakout pass and slapped a blistering shot over Hellberg's shoulder to even the game, 2-2. It brought him back into a tie for the AHL goal-scoring lead with Ontario's Samuel Fagemo.

The 2-2 tie only lasted 50 seconds, though, as Wilmer Skoog answered back on a jam shot from the right circle to give Charlotte the 3-2 advantage during a delayed Springfield penalty.

Charlotte's third power play proved to be a charm when Gerry Mayhew gave the Checkers a two-goal lead when he poked a loose puck under Ellis at 8:32 to make it a 4-2 game.

WIth much of the momentum seemingly on Charlotte's side, the T-Birds got a wonderful stroke of luck at the 10:25 mark when a Skyler Brind'Amour pass caromed off Uvis Balinskis' skate and squeaked under Hellberg's legs. Suzuki was given credit for his second of the game, and the Charlotte lead suddenly slipped to 4-3.

With their power play beaming with confidence, the T-Birds tied the game when Will Bitten deflected a Calle Rosen shot in behind Hellberg, tying the score, 4-4, with just 3:01 remaining in the middle period.

Early in the third, the Springfield power play again made a huge impact following a double-minor on Mayhew. With just two seconds remaining on the first minor, Jakub Vrana played the role of the deflector, as he guided a Dylan Coghlan snapshot through Hellberg, giving the T-Birds their first lead at the 2:30 mark of the third, 5-4.

After both teams committed minors just 51 seconds apart to set up 4-on-4 play, Coghlan added to the T-Birds lead on a 2-on-1, picking a spot over Hellberg's stick-side arm to make it a 6-4 lead for the visitors at 9:26 of the final period. Coghlan finished the two-game set with three goals and five points, and his goal put him atop the AHL leaderboard for goals by defensemen with 16.

From that point onward, Ellis and the T-Birds' defense stiffened, blocking countless Charlotte attempts en route to the win. Ellis, in picking up his third straight win over Charlotte, made 42 stops.

Now one point back of the sixth and final playoff position in the Atlantic, the T-Birds next take to Allentown for a crucial head-to-head matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night at PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. in Pennsylvania.

