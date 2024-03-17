Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 5 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears close out a three-in-three as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack for Hersheypark Pass Night this evening at GIANT Center.

Hershey Bears (43-11-0-5) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (29-19-7-2)

March 17, 2024 | 5 p.m. | Game 60 | GIANT Center

Referees: Beau Halkidis (48), Mason Riley (79)

Linespersons: Dan Kovachik (72), Jud Ritter (34)

Tonight's Promotion:

Hersheypark Pass Night - All fans will receive a 2024 Hersheypark ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2024

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio, In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m., Television coverage starts at 5 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

In front of a sold-out crowd at GIANT Center, Hershey returned to the win column with a 4-1 victory over the Syracuse Crunch last night. Despite trailing 1-0 after the first period, Hershey grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second frame on goals from Pierrick Dubé at 4:28 and Jimmy Huntington on the power play at 17:36. Hershey's Riley Sutter scored on a deflection at :34 of the third period to add to the lead, then added an empty-net goal at 17:07 to seal the win for Hershey. The Bears held Syracuse to just 16 shots in the victory. Hartford dropped a 4-2 contest last night at XL Center to the Utica Comets despite goals from Brett Berard and Adam Sykora.

LUCK OF THE IRISH:

Tonight is Hershey's first home game on St. Patrick's Day since 2018. That night, luck was on Hershey's side in a 4-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds. Current Bears Lucas Johansen and Aaron Ness both had two assists for Hershey, while forward Nathan Walker, now with the NHL's St. Louis Blues, scored twice for the Chocolate and White. Hershey last played Hartford on St. Patrick's Day in 2017, registering a 4-3 overtime victory at GIANT Center thanks to the winning tally from defender Christian Djoos amid a four-point night (2g, 2a). This is the third straight year Hershey has played on St. Patrick's Day. Last year on March 17, Hershey posted a 2-1 road victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms thanks to goals from Ethen Frank and Sam Anas and 21 saves from Hunter Shepard.

WELCOMING THE WOLF PACK:

Tonight marks Hershey's third head-to-head meeting with Hartford. The Wolf Pack posted a 5-3 win at GIANT Center on Jan. 6 to snap a nine-game win streak for the Bears, but Hershey returned the favor at XL Center on Jan. 19, earning a 4-2 decision. Hartford's Jake Leschyshyn leads the season series with three goals. The Wolf Pack enter tonight on a four-game winless streak (0-2-1-1), while Hershey currently owns a three-game point streak (2-0-0-1). Hartford currently sits fifth in the Atlantic Division with 67 points, but they are just one point back of third-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Wolf Pack are paced by forward Alex Belzile who has 42 points (16g, 26a) in 48 games this season, and they added veteran forward Nic Petan from the Minnesota Wild organization at the NHL trade deadline last week.

SUCCESS FROM STROMER:

Hershey forward Matt Strome chipped in a pair of assists last night for his fourth multi-point game of the season. For Strome, he now has 16 points (4g, 12a) in 37 games this year, tying his previous career-best offensive season, set over 65 games during the 2021-22 campaign with Lehigh Valley. The second-year Bear has three assists on the weekend so far, and if he were to factor in on the scoring this evening, it would mark his second three-game point streak of the season.

BEARS BITES:

Last night marked the 300th professional game for Hershey forward Matthew Phillips...With two goals yesterday, Hershey's Riley Sutter registered the first multi-goal performance of his 211-game AHL career...With an assist last night, Hershey defenseman Vincent Iorio scored his first point since Dec. 30 versus Lehigh Valley, snapping a 24-game scoreless drought...Forward Jimmy Huntington has five points (3g, 2a) over his past three games, while fellow forward Garrett Roe has assists in two straight outings for Hershey...Hunter Shepard's next victory will be his 50th career win in the AHL and as a Bear. The goalie is currently tied with Darren Jensen and Don Edwards for 18th on the franchise wins list...With a 3-for-3 effort on the penalty kill last night, Hershey is 19-for-19 on the kill over the past six games...The Bears are 7-2-0-1 in Sunday games this season, with six of those wins coming on home ice.

