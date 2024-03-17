Roadrunners Upend Stars in Tucson
March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
TUCSON, Arizona - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were handed a 4-1 loss in a weekend series opener by the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night at Tucson Convention Center Arena.
Milos Kelemen put the Roadrunners in front first at 13:55 when he snapped a wrist shot past Remi Poirier from the right wall. Then with 1:34 left in the opening frame, Mavrik Bourque tipped in a one-timer blasted in Matthew Villalta's direction from the right point by Derrick Pouliot.
The second period saw Montana Onyebuchi score through traffic from the right point to make it 2-1 Roadrunners at 17:02. It marked the middle frame's only goal as Tucson carried a one-goal lead into the second break.
In the third period, Nathan Smith shelfed a close, short side shot over Poirier's shoulder to put the Roadrunners up 3-1 with 6:42 elapsed. Justin Kirkland confirmed an eventual 4-1 victory for Tucson by scoring an empty-net goal from the neutral zone with 1:15 remaining in regulation.
Earning the win in goal, Villalta improved to 25-14-3 on the season after making 25 saves on 26 shots. Poirier came down with the loss to fall to 15-13-3 after stopping 23 shots.
The Stars take on the Roadrunners one more time in a finale on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. CT before continuing the five-game road trip with three games in California.
