Roadrunners Upend Stars in Tucson

March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







TUCSON, Arizona - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were handed a 4-1 loss in a weekend series opener by the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night at Tucson Convention Center Arena.

Milos Kelemen put the Roadrunners in front first at 13:55 when he snapped a wrist shot past Remi Poirier from the right wall. Then with 1:34 left in the opening frame, Mavrik Bourque tipped in a one-timer blasted in Matthew Villalta's direction from the right point by Derrick Pouliot.

The second period saw Montana Onyebuchi score through traffic from the right point to make it 2-1 Roadrunners at 17:02. It marked the middle frame's only goal as Tucson carried a one-goal lead into the second break.

In the third period, Nathan Smith shelfed a close, short side shot over Poirier's shoulder to put the Roadrunners up 3-1 with 6:42 elapsed. Justin Kirkland confirmed an eventual 4-1 victory for Tucson by scoring an empty-net goal from the neutral zone with 1:15 remaining in regulation.

Earning the win in goal, Villalta improved to 25-14-3 on the season after making 25 saves on 26 shots. Poirier came down with the loss to fall to 15-13-3 after stopping 23 shots.

The Stars take on the Roadrunners one more time in a finale on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. CT before continuing the five-game road trip with three games in California.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.