Morning Skate Report: March 17, 2024

March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







ABBOTSFORD, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Abbotsford Canucks in their second game of the weekend series. The Knights will look to build off of Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks as they continue their battle for a playoff spot in the Pacific Division. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. PT.

ON THE LOOKOUT

Forward Byron Froese notched three points (1G, 2A) in Friday's victory over the Canucks, including his 300th career AHL point. He has scored 5 points (2G, 3A) over the Knights' past two games. "It felt good, things were going in today," he said after Friday's game. "Just trying to stay the course, get in on the forecheck hard, turn pucks over, and get them to my linemates. They have a lot of skill. It's a great opportunity to play with those two guys, and I don't want to give that up."

Forward Ryan Dzingel scored two goals on Friday, which also marked his first as a Silver Knight. Since joining Henderson on March 12, he has notched three points (2G, 1A) in three games. He finished the 2022-23 season with 11 points (2G, 9A) in 22 games, all with the Chicago Wolves.

Goaltender Jiri Patera earned his tenth win of the season on Friday against Abbotsford, bringing his overall record to 10-10-3. He stopped 34 of 37 shots on goal and holds a record of 3-2-1 against the Canucks this season.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Rookie forward Aidan McDonough tallied two goals against the Silver Knights on Friday evening. He has six points (4G, 2A) in the team's last six games and has scored four goals in three games against the Silver Knights this season.

Rookie goaltender Nikita Tolopilo left Friday's game in the second period after giving up five goals on 23 shots. Goaltender Zach Sawchenko entered the game, marking his first on-ice appearance this season. He joined Abbotsford after spending the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Wolves, where he played 41 games. Sawchenko averaged 3.10 goals against with a .895 save percentage over the course of that year. He finished the season with a 17-18-3 record.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week

Gage Quinney is week-to-week

Carson Focht is week-to-week

Bear Hughes is day-to-day

Brandon Hickey is day-to-day

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.