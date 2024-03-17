Wranglers Fall to Eagles

March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Came up short in Colorado.

The Wranglers fell to the Colorado Eagles 3-1 at the Blue Arena on Saturday night.

Adam Klapka scored the lone goal for the Wranglers, notching his 17th goal of the season, assisted by Cole Schwindt and Jeremie Poirier.

Poirier has four assists in his last five games and has registered 11 points in 11 games this season.

Mitch McLain skated in his 300th career AHL game, while Colton Poolman appeared in his 200th career game in the AHL on Saturday night.

Connor Murphy made the start between the pipes for Calgary, turning aside 27 shots.

The first period was scoreless, but the Eagles opened the scoring at the 5:31 mark of the second period when Peter Holland redirected the puck past Murphy for his 10th of season.

The game got chippy in the middle frame, as both Brett Sutter and Lucas Ciona dropped the mitts in succession for Calgary.

Colorado added to their advantage 7:15 into the third period with a goal from Jack Ahcan to make it 2-1.

Calgary would respond on the powerplay at 8:09 with a goal from Klapka, who walked into the slot and ripped a shot past Eagles' netminder Trent Miner. 2-1.

However, the Eagles would add to their lead at 16:52, courtesy of Riley Tufte, who was all alone in front and dragged the puck to his backhand to score his 18th goal of the season.

3-1 Colorado the final.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.