Campbell Records Third Shutout Of Season As Condors Move Within A Point Of Fourth Place In Division
March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (32-21-4, 68pts) received 29 stops from Jack Campbell in a 4-0 shutout of the Ontario Reign (31-21-7, 69pts) in front of 6,354 on Saturday night. Dylan Holloway (4th) opened the scoring while Max Wanner (1g-1a) had a multi-point night. The Condors went a perfect 4/4 on the penalty kill and have killed off 24 straight power plays.
Campbell's shutout was his third of the season and he has stopped 124 of his last 126 shots. With the win, Bakersfield moves within a point of fourth place with two games in hand.
UP NEXT: The Condors head to Calgary for two on Tuesday and Wednesday. They return home Friday at 7 p.m. for a $2 Beer Friday against Coachella Valley.
