Rangers Assign Forward Adam Edström to Wolf Pack
March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Adam Edström to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Edström, 23, has appeared in 28 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring 12 points (8 g, 4 a). The native of Karlstad, SWE, has also skated in eleven games with the Rangers, scoring two goals.
He made his NHL debut with the Rangers against the Anaheim Ducks on December 15th, scoring his first NHL goal in the game.
He was selected in the sixth round, 161st overall, by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
The Wolf Pack open a four-game road trip this evening when they visit the Hershey Bears. The puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m., with coverage starting at 4:45 p.m. on AHLTV and Mixlr with 'Wolf Pack Pregame'.
