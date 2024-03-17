Trenton Bliss Returns to Toledo
March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday reassigned left wing Trenton Bliss to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
Bliss made his AHL season debut with the Griffins on Dec. 10 at the Toronto Marlies and has one assist and a plus-one rating in two games with Grand Rapids this season. The third-year pro has amassed a career-high 60 points (22-38-60) in 53 appearances this season with the Walleye, adding 14 penalty minutes and a plus-16 rating. With Toledo, Bliss has accumulated 10 points (4-6-10) in his last seven games from March 1-13, showing eight points (4-4-8) in a three-game span from March 1-3. In 2022-23, the 26-year-old showed 40 points (16-24-40) in 38 ECHL games and four points (1-3-4) in 30 contests with the Griffins. Bliss made his pro debut with Grand Rapids on April 1, 2022 against the Texas Stars and later scored his first AHL goal on Dec. 3, 2022 against the Stars. The Appleton, Wisconsin, native competed in four campaigns with Michigan Tech University from 2018-22, totaling 107 points (42-65--107) in 138 games.
Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2024
- Monsters Skate Away with Big 3-2 Overtime Win against Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Drop Afternoon Overtime in Cleveland, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Springfield Rallies for 6-4 Win to Conclude Checkers' Homestand - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: March 17, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- T-Birds Flip Script with Dash of Luck to Earn Split in Charlotte - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Trenton Bliss Returns to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Face Barracuda in Annual Jersey Auction Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Top Rochester Americans in Second of Three Game Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Game #59: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Road Trip with Playoff Rematch against Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Forward Adam Edström to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Take 6-2 Victory Over Wolves - Manitoba Moose
- Dach Lifts Hogs in 4-3 OT Win, Philp Scores in Return from Achilles Injury - Rockford IceHogs
- Pot of Gold Raises $130,000 for Cooper Logan, as Eagles Defeat Wranglers, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins' 5-2 Victory Over Iowa Ties Franchise Record Of 16-Game Home Point Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Cardwell's Big Night Squandered in 4-3 Overtime Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Shot Down by Admirals, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- The Canucks Fall 7-3 Against The Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Campbell Records Third Shutout Of Season As Condors Move Within A Point Of Fourth Place In Division - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Upend Stars in Tucson - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Snap Losing Streak, Defeat Canucks 7-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Beat Texas Before Season-High Crowd on First Responders Night - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Trenton Bliss Returns to Toledo
- Griffins' 5-2 Victory Over Iowa Ties Franchise Record Of 16-Game Home Point Streak
- Dan Watson Collects 300th Win As A Head Coach With Griffins' 2-0 Victory Over Iowa
- Jared McIsaac Reassigned to Providence, Curtis Hall Loaned to Griffins
- Griffins Recall Trenton Bliss from Toledo