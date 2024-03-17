Trenton Bliss Returns to Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday reassigned left wing Trenton Bliss to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Bliss made his AHL season debut with the Griffins on Dec. 10 at the Toronto Marlies and has one assist and a plus-one rating in two games with Grand Rapids this season. The third-year pro has amassed a career-high 60 points (22-38-60) in 53 appearances this season with the Walleye, adding 14 penalty minutes and a plus-16 rating. With Toledo, Bliss has accumulated 10 points (4-6-10) in his last seven games from March 1-13, showing eight points (4-4-8) in a three-game span from March 1-3. In 2022-23, the 26-year-old showed 40 points (16-24-40) in 38 ECHL games and four points (1-3-4) in 30 contests with the Griffins. Bliss made his pro debut with Grand Rapids on April 1, 2022 against the Texas Stars and later scored his first AHL goal on Dec. 3, 2022 against the Stars. The Appleton, Wisconsin, native competed in four campaigns with Michigan Tech University from 2018-22, totaling 107 points (42-65--107) in 138 games.

