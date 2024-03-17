Wolf Pack Open Road Trip with Playoff Rematch against Bears

HERSHEY, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack have hit the road, and this evening they will open a four-game road trip with a visit to Chocolatetown, USA, to take on the Hershey Bears.

The puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the third of four meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bears this season. It is the second and final visit to the Giant Center for the Wolf Pack. The rivals, who met in the Calder Cup Playoffs last May, have split the first two meetings this season.

The Wolf Pack opened the head-to-head series with a 5-3 victory at the Giant Center on January 6th. Brett Berard scored the game-winning goal that night, while Jake Leschyshyn scored twice.

The Bears got their revenge on January 19th, doubling up the Wolf Pack by a score of 4-2 at the XL Center. Leschyshyn opened the scoring 4:34 into the game, giving the Wolf Pack the lead for the second time in as many meetings.

Also for the second time in as many meetings, the Bears would erupt for multiple goals in response. This time, the Bears took a 4-1 lead that would be enough for victory.

Pierrick Dubé tied the game 10:38 in on the powerplay, sending the sides to the intermission 1-1.

Mike Vecchione gave the Bears the lead for good 16:10 into the second period, deflecting a Joe Snively shot just five seconds into the second powerplay of the night for the Bears.

Aaron Ness ballooned the lead to 3-1, potting the eventual game-winning goal at 10:54 via a shot from the point.

Ethen Frank hit the empty net at 17:11, cementing the victory.

Alex Belzile scored a powerplay goal at 19:59 of the third period, but the result was already determined by this point.

The road team is 2-0-0-0 in the head-to-head series this season. The series wraps up back in Hartford on March 30th.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack suffered their fourth straight loss on Saturday night, falling 4-2 to the Utica Comets on home ice. Berard opened the scoring 6:57 into the game, deflecting a shot from Belzile for a powerplay marker.

Graeme Clarke tied the affair at 13:19, sneaking behind the Wolf Pack's defense and driving to the net before lifting a shot over the glove of Olof Lindbom. Ryan Schmelzer then gave the Comets a lead they never lost when he banked a shot off the stick of Lindbom, off the goal post, and then over the line to make it 2-1 at 15:25.

Schmelzer extended the lead to 3-1 at 12:59 of the second period, deflecting a shot from Clarke from in front of the net. Schmelzer snuck behind the Wolf Pack defense and saw Clarke's shot from the high-slot bank off him and in.

66 seconds later, Adam Sýkora made it a 3-2 game when he ripped a shot from the left-wing circle by Akira Schmid for his seventh goal of the season.

Despite a push in the third period, the Wolf Pack could not solve Schmid to tie the game. Kyle Criscuolo hit an empty net at 18:29 to seal the deal for the Comets.

Berard leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 23. Belzile (16 g, 26 a) leads the team in points with 42, while Mac Hollowell leads the way in assists with 34.

Bears Outlook:

The Bears rebounded with a strong 4-1 victory over the Syracuse Crunch on home ice last night. Gabriel Fortier opened the scoring for the Crunch, scoring 12:45 into the hockey game. The Crunch would take that lead into the second period but couldn't hold off the defending Calder Cup Champions.

Dubé potted his 25th goal of the season at 4:38 of the second period, tying the game and giving the Bears the needed momentum to rally back. Jimmy Huntington stung his former team at 17:36, scoring the eventual game-winning goal.

Riley Sutter tacked on the insurance markers, scoring twice in the third period to ensure two key points. Sutter struck just 34 seconds into the third period to make it a 3-1 game, then hit an empty net at 17:07 to end the intrigue.

It was the first multi-goal game of Sutter's AHL career.

Dubé leads the Bears in goals with 25, a career-high for the forward. Snively leads the club in points with 44 (10 g, 34 a), while Mike Sgarbossa leads the way in assists with 36. Sgarbossa is currently on recall with the parent Washington Capitals (NHL).

Game Information:

