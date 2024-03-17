Tucson Completes Sweep over Texas

TUCSON, Arizona - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell victim of a two-game weekend sweep with a 6-3 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday evening at Tucson Convention Center Arena.

The Roadrunners scored the game's first goal with 16:52 elapsed in the opening period when Travis Barron fired a shot off a two-on-one rush past Matt Murray from just inside the top of the left circle.

Texas tied the game 5:04 into the middle frame when Matej Blumel snapped a shot from the top of the slot past Dylan Wells following a face-off win by Oskar Back three seconds into a power play. The Roadrunners reclaimed the lead when Josh Doan pounced on a rebound near the crease with 12.7 seconds left to make it 2-1.

Doan scored again for the Roadrunners 33 seconds into the third period to give Tucson a 3-1 lead. Aku Raty scored another insurance marker for the Roadrunners 5:11 into the frame to make it 4-1. Then at 8:03, Ben McCartney scored on a breakaway to extend it to 5-1. Cody Haiskanen shaved the deficit to 5-2 by scoring his first goal as a Star from the top of the zone with 9:21 remaining in regulation. With their goaltender pulled for an extra attacker, the Stars cut it to a pair when Mavrik Bourque scored from the slot with 6:04 left on the clock. However, Tucson eventually secured a 6-3 victory and sweep of the weekend series thanks to an empty-net goal from Vladislav Kolyachonok with five seconds to spare.

Picking up the win in goal for the Roadrunners, Wells improved to 8-4-2 on the campaign after making 32 saves on 35 shots. Murray came down with the loss on Sunday to fall to 13-13-2 after logging 24 stops in the contest.

The Stars head to California next to face the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. CT before taking on San Diego on Friday and returning to play Coachella Valley to conclude the five-game road trip on Saturday night.

