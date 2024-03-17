Tucson Completes Sweep over Texas
March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
TUCSON, Arizona - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell victim of a two-game weekend sweep with a 6-3 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday evening at Tucson Convention Center Arena.
The Roadrunners scored the game's first goal with 16:52 elapsed in the opening period when Travis Barron fired a shot off a two-on-one rush past Matt Murray from just inside the top of the left circle.
Texas tied the game 5:04 into the middle frame when Matej Blumel snapped a shot from the top of the slot past Dylan Wells following a face-off win by Oskar Back three seconds into a power play. The Roadrunners reclaimed the lead when Josh Doan pounced on a rebound near the crease with 12.7 seconds left to make it 2-1.
Doan scored again for the Roadrunners 33 seconds into the third period to give Tucson a 3-1 lead. Aku Raty scored another insurance marker for the Roadrunners 5:11 into the frame to make it 4-1. Then at 8:03, Ben McCartney scored on a breakaway to extend it to 5-1. Cody Haiskanen shaved the deficit to 5-2 by scoring his first goal as a Star from the top of the zone with 9:21 remaining in regulation. With their goaltender pulled for an extra attacker, the Stars cut it to a pair when Mavrik Bourque scored from the slot with 6:04 left on the clock. However, Tucson eventually secured a 6-3 victory and sweep of the weekend series thanks to an empty-net goal from Vladislav Kolyachonok with five seconds to spare.
Picking up the win in goal for the Roadrunners, Wells improved to 8-4-2 on the campaign after making 32 saves on 35 shots. Murray came down with the loss on Sunday to fall to 13-13-2 after logging 24 stops in the contest.
The Stars head to California next to face the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. CT before taking on San Diego on Friday and returning to play Coachella Valley to conclude the five-game road trip on Saturday night.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2024
- Tucson Completes Sweep over Texas - Texas Stars
- Canucks Come up Big with an 8-3 Win against the Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bears Blank Wolf Pack 4-0 - Hershey Bears
- Guttman Scores Twice in 4-1 Hogs Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Can't Solve Shepard in 4-0 Shutout Defeat in Hershey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Walker Scores Late Winner as Iowa Claws Back from Two-Goal Deficit - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Tipped by Wild 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Skate Away with Big 3-2 Overtime Win against Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Drop Afternoon Overtime in Cleveland, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Springfield Rallies for 6-4 Win to Conclude Checkers' Homestand - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: March 17, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- T-Birds Flip Script with Dash of Luck to Earn Split in Charlotte - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Trenton Bliss Returns to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Face Barracuda in Annual Jersey Auction Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Top Rochester Americans in Second of Three Game Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Game #59: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Road Trip with Playoff Rematch against Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Forward Adam Edström to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Take 6-2 Victory Over Wolves - Manitoba Moose
- Dach Lifts Hogs in 4-3 OT Win, Philp Scores in Return from Achilles Injury - Rockford IceHogs
- Pot of Gold Raises $130,000 for Cooper Logan, as Eagles Defeat Wranglers, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins' 5-2 Victory Over Iowa Ties Franchise Record Of 16-Game Home Point Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Cardwell's Big Night Squandered in 4-3 Overtime Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Shot Down by Admirals, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- The Canucks Fall 7-3 Against The Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Campbell Records Third Shutout Of Season As Condors Move Within A Point Of Fourth Place In Division - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Upend Stars in Tucson - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Snap Losing Streak, Defeat Canucks 7-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Beat Texas Before Season-High Crowd on First Responders Night - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.