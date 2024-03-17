Springfield Rallies for 6-4 Win to Conclude Checkers' Homestand
March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers' luck ran out on St. Patrick's Day, as they fell to Springfield 6-4 to wrap up a long home stand.
The wild contest was tilted Charlotte's way when regulation hit its midway point. After trading blows on the way to a 2-2 score, the red-hot duo of Wilmer Skoog and Gerry Mayhew each lit the lamp in the middle frame to claim a 4-2 lead for the home side.
Less than two minutes after the Checkers established that two-goal advantage, a pass from the corner of their own defensive zone careened off the skate of a Charlotte defender and into their own net - a goal that not only pulled the Thunderbirds within one, but seemed to spark the visitors.
The Thunderbirds converted on man advantages to end the second period and start the third - giving them a 3-for-6 success rate at that point of the game - to blow things open, then tacked on one more to leave the Checkers behind and put an end to Charlotte's winning streak.
QUOTES
Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game
Six goals against is not going to win. The kind of play kind of went in their favor. Elite goal scorers scored a bunch of big goals for them, and then all the power plays. We took too many penalties, then you're kind of chasing it all over the place and don't really get in a rhythm on the five-on-five. I'm proud of the guys' effort, it's been a lot of hockey this past week. Four games in six days, so it's been a tough stretch but I'm proud of the group. The energy wasn't always there, and sometimes when you don't have the energy you lose mental focus and you start checking with your stick a little bit more and take more penalties. A good lesson for us. Move on, get some rest and have a good week.
Kinnear on Springfield's power-play success
They have elite guys. We talked about getting the clears down the ice and making sure it's not in the zone, but any time you take that many penalties, skill guys are going to make plays. The key is not to take penalties.
Kinnear on Wilmer Skoog
To be honest, I talk to the whole group all the time. At the start of the year, from development camp to rookie tournament, all that stuff, is respect the process. There's a kid that's respected the process. He was here at the start of the year, it didn't go his way, he went down and worked on his game in the East Coast League, came up and has made the most of his opportunity. He continues to grow each game and he's playing with some pretty good players, which helps. For me, we've moved on from being individuals and it's all about the team now, but he's done a great job.
Kinnear on generating offense late
I thought we got away from shooting the puck a little bit. Again, you have to be able to get on the inside, but you have to give the other team some credit. I thought their goalie played very well and they blocked some shots. Again, you're not going to win every hockey game and you're not going to be perfect. We weren't perfect tonight, and you learn from it and you move on.
NOTES
This was just the Checkers' third regulation loss in their last 15 games ... Asplund extended his point streak to five games (1g, 5a). He recorded the second shorthanded goal of his AHL career and the Checkers' fourth of the season ... Skoog has five points (4g, 1a) over a three-game point streak. He is now tied for second on the team with 15 goals despite playing in just 37 of the team's 60 games ... Uvis Balinskis has assists and points in three straight games (3a) ... Mayhew scored for the seconds consecutive game and points in three straight (2g, 1a) ...After an 0-for-18 stretch on the power play spanning six games, the Checkers are 4-for-16 in their last three with a goal in each game ... Three power-play goals allowed is a season high for Charlotte ... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Patrick Giles and Brendan Perlini; defensemen Lucas Carlsson, Dennis Cesana and Andy Welinski; and goaltender Mack Guzda.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2024
- Monsters Skate Away with Big 3-2 Overtime Win against Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Drop Afternoon Overtime in Cleveland, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Springfield Rallies for 6-4 Win to Conclude Checkers' Homestand - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: March 17, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- T-Birds Flip Script with Dash of Luck to Earn Split in Charlotte - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Trenton Bliss Returns to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Face Barracuda in Annual Jersey Auction Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Top Rochester Americans in Second of Three Game Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Game #59: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Road Trip with Playoff Rematch against Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Forward Adam Edström to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Take 6-2 Victory Over Wolves - Manitoba Moose
- Dach Lifts Hogs in 4-3 OT Win, Philp Scores in Return from Achilles Injury - Rockford IceHogs
- Pot of Gold Raises $130,000 for Cooper Logan, as Eagles Defeat Wranglers, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins' 5-2 Victory Over Iowa Ties Franchise Record Of 16-Game Home Point Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Cardwell's Big Night Squandered in 4-3 Overtime Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Shot Down by Admirals, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- The Canucks Fall 7-3 Against The Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Campbell Records Third Shutout Of Season As Condors Move Within A Point Of Fourth Place In Division - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Upend Stars in Tucson - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Snap Losing Streak, Defeat Canucks 7-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Beat Texas Before Season-High Crowd on First Responders Night - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Springfield Rallies for 6-4 Win to Conclude Checkers' Homestand
- Wilmer Skoog's Three Points Lead to Comeback Win against Springfield
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 16 vs. Springfield
- Checkers Sign Andy Welinski to PTO
- Spencer Knight Shutout Leads Checkers to Sweep of Hartford