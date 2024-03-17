Silver Knights Snap Losing Streak, Defeat Canucks 7-3

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on the road, 7-3, on Saturday evening. Byron Froese tallied three points (1G, 2A), including his 300th career AHL point. Forwards Ryan Dzingel and Jakub Demek each had two-goal performances, with Dzingel's his first as a Silver Knight.

Abbotsford opened the scoring with a goal from McDonough 6:39 into the first period.

But the Knights were quick to respond with Dzingel's first goal of the evening just a minute later. After Froese and Sheldon Rempal helped fish the puck out from a board battle below the goal line, Rempal threw it on net. Dzingel tucked in the puck on the backhand to tie the game at one.

Demek then gave Henderson their first lead of the night with his sixth goal of the year. Jonas Rondbjerg fired in a snapshot from the right faceoff dot. Tolopilo got the stop on Tyler Benson's deflection, but Demek potted the rebound to make it a 2-1 game.

Dzingel then added his second of the night on the power play late in the third period. Abbotsford made the save on Froese's attempt from the low slot, but Dzingel scored his second as a Knight to give Henderson a two-goal lead headed into the first intermission. Rempal also earned an assist on the play.

Demek then buried a turnaround wrister from the right faceoff dot at 13:01 in the second period to make it a 4-1 game. Kaedan Korczak collected an assist, his third point in the Knights' last 3 games.

Mason Morelli scored the fifth of the game just over a minute later. After Grigori Denisenko passed the puck up the wall, Morelli threw the puck on net. It leaked past Tolopilo as he adjusted his positioning, putting the Knights up by four. Brendan Brisson also had a secondary assist on the play.

Denisenko made it 6-1 at 1:35 in the third period, with Brisson and Jake Bischoff earning the assists.

Although the Canucks added two goals midway through the third, Froese buried the empty netter to secure a 7-3 victory for Henderson.

Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 34 of 37 shots on goal for a .919 save percentage on the evening and his tenth victory of the season.

The Silver Knights will return to the ice tomorrow to take on Abbotsford for the second game of their road series. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. PT.

