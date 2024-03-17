IceHogs Face Barracuda in Annual Jersey Auction Game

March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill.-St. Patrick's Day in Rockford features an afternoon matchup between the IceHogs and San Jose Barracuda for the second straight day. The Hogs sunk the Barracuda 4-3 in overtime last night after an overtime winner from Colton Dach and are looking to complete the weekend sweep.

The Hogs have won 11 of their last 14 games and have picked up points in 14 of their last 17. Rockford is tied with the Texas Stars for third place in the Central Division with 61 points each. If the Hogs can pick up more points than the Stars (at Tucson) tonight, Rockford will take over third for the first time since Dec. 3.

The IceHogs will wearspecialty St. Patrick's themed jerseys, presented by Insurance King with media partner B103, and fans will have the opportunity to bid on the jerseys in our live postgame auction and get the player-worn jerseys right off the players' backs! Players will also sign the jerseys and pose for photos with the auction winners. All proceeds from the live auction will benefit the IceHogs Community Fund.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 27-22-5-2, 61 points (4th, Central Division)

San Jose: 18-29-8-2, 47 points (10th, Pacific Division)

Last Game: 4-3 Overtime Win vs. San Jose

Rockford pulled out a 4-3 overtime win over San Jose last night after Colton Dach scored the overtime-winner at the BMO Center.

Luke Philp led off the scoring with a first-period score in his return to the IceHogs' lineup after overcoming an Achilles tendon injury.

The Hogs scored twice more in the second period with strikes from Cole Guttman and David Gust. Guttman's tally came shorthanded, and Gust's was the 100th of his career.

San Jose stormed out of the gates in the third frame with two goals in the first three minutes of the frame and outshot the Hogs 16-6 in the period. Jaxson Stauber picked up his seventh straight win with 31 saves.

Victorious Return

Luke Philp scored just 2:55 into the first period last night to give Rockford a 1-0 lead. Philp suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the offseason and had missed the last seven-and-a-half months since surgery on Aug. 5. Philp's last IceHogs game before Saturday night was on May 3 in Rockford's Game 3 loss to the Texas Stars in the Division Semifinal round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. After 318 days, the Canmore, Alberta native returned to the Rockford lineup and made an immediate impact. Philp's 29 goals last season with Rockford were a career high and led the IceHogs.

Stauber's Streak

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has won seven straight starts and is unbeaten in his last eight games. His seven-game win streak ties an IceHogs AHL franchise record set by by Jason LaBarbera from Feb. 4, 2014 to Feb. 25, 2014. In six of his last seven wins, the second-year netminder has kept the opposition to three or fewer goals, and he has a .921 save percentage in that span. The seven-game win streak is the longest of Stauber's pro career, and his 12-7-2-1 record, 3.07 goals-against average, and .896 save percentage are all improvements from last season. The longest unbeaten streak in IceHogs AHL history is held at 15 games by Corey Crawford from Nov. 25, 2007 to Dec. 27, 2007.

Guttman's Goals

Cole Guttman has found a grove recently and has five goals in his last five games for the IceHogs. Guttman was assigned from the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 27 and did not find the back of the net in his first 10 games back down with Rockford. After that, the Northridge, California native ripped off seven tallies in the next eight contests, including the five goals in the most recent five games. Guttman scored four goals in 27 games with the Blackhawks this season, including Chicago's first goal of the season. He is the team's +/- leader with a +12 rating so far. this season.

Hog Talk - The Official IceHogs Podcast

Check out the latest stories and interviews on Hog Talk, the official podcast of the Rockford IceHogs. Watch on YouTube, or listen in on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Listen on Apple - Listen on Spotify - Watch on YouTube

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Fri., Oct. 13 at San Jose: W 7-2 -Recap / Highlights

Sat., Oct. 14 at San Jose: L 7-2 - Recap / Highlights

Sat., Mar. 16 vs. San Jose, W 3-2 - Recap / Highlights

Sun., Mar. 17 vs. San Jose, 4 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Barracuda, All-Time

5-2-0-0

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.