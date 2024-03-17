Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves

Iowa Wild (20-33-3-2; 45 pts.) at Chicago Wolves (21-29-3-3; 48 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wraps up a three-in-three with a visit to Allstate Arena to play the Chicago Wolves on Sunday at 3 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 32-51-8-3 (16-27-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-24-5-1 at Chicago)

Last Time: Iowa earned a point in a 4-3 shootout loss at Chicago on Feb. 25... Adam Beckman, Gavin Hain, and Joël Teasdale scored for the Wild... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 34-of-38 shots... Rocco Grimaldi scored the overtime winner for Chicago... Keith Kinkaid turned aside 25-of-28 shots

2022-23: Iowa went 4-6-0-0 against Chicago in 2022-23... The Wild won three of the first four meetings... The final matchup of the season was the only game that went to overtime... Only one other game was decided by fewer than two goals (Chicago 6 - Iowa 5, Feb. 11, 2023)

TEAM NOTES

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Iowa has not lost in regulation to Chicago in four games this season (3-0-1-0)... The Wild have shut the Wolves out twice... Iowa's power play has converted on 4-of-14 chances against Chicago... No Wild skaters in Sunday's lineup have scored more than once against the Wolves this season

ON THE KILL: Iowa has limited opponents to just two goals on 13 power plays across the last four games... The Wolves have gone 3-for-17 with the man advantage against the Wild this season

THREE IN THREE: Iowa and Chicago are each playing their third game in three nights... The Wild dropped Friday and Saturday contests in Grand Rapids... The Wolves earned a point on Friday against Manitoba in a shootout loss before losing 6-2 to the Moose on Saturday

WATCHING WALLY

Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt had started seven games in a row prior to Saturday

Wallstedt went 2-3-2-0 with 17 goals allowed over that span

Wallstedt has started all four of Iowa's games against Chicago this season

Wallstedt owns a record of 3-0-1-0 with a GAA of 1.70 and a SAV% of 0.942 against the Wolves

ON THE FLY

Luke Toporowski has scored each of Iowa's last two opening goals

Toporowski has four points (2-2=4) in his first four games with the Wild

Caedan Bankier also has four points (2-2=4) in his last four games

Daemon Hunt recorded a career-high six shots on Saturday

Iowa has not posted a double-digit shot total in the first period in the last six games

The Wild have gone 20 games without recording multiple power-play goals in the same game

Iowa has played nine games in a row in which neither team scored a shorthanded goal

