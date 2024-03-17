Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves
March 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (20-33-3-2; 45 pts.) at Chicago Wolves (21-29-3-3; 48 pts.)
The Iowa Wild wraps up a three-in-three with a visit to Allstate Arena to play the Chicago Wolves on Sunday at 3 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 32-51-8-3 (16-27-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-24-5-1 at Chicago)
Last Time: Iowa earned a point in a 4-3 shootout loss at Chicago on Feb. 25... Adam Beckman, Gavin Hain, and Joël Teasdale scored for the Wild... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 34-of-38 shots... Rocco Grimaldi scored the overtime winner for Chicago... Keith Kinkaid turned aside 25-of-28 shots
2022-23: Iowa went 4-6-0-0 against Chicago in 2022-23... The Wild won three of the first four meetings... The final matchup of the season was the only game that went to overtime... Only one other game was decided by fewer than two goals (Chicago 6 - Iowa 5, Feb. 11, 2023)
TEAM NOTES
HEAD-TO-HEAD: Iowa has not lost in regulation to Chicago in four games this season (3-0-1-0)... The Wild have shut the Wolves out twice... Iowa's power play has converted on 4-of-14 chances against Chicago... No Wild skaters in Sunday's lineup have scored more than once against the Wolves this season
ON THE KILL: Iowa has limited opponents to just two goals on 13 power plays across the last four games... The Wolves have gone 3-for-17 with the man advantage against the Wild this season
THREE IN THREE: Iowa and Chicago are each playing their third game in three nights... The Wild dropped Friday and Saturday contests in Grand Rapids... The Wolves earned a point on Friday against Manitoba in a shootout loss before losing 6-2 to the Moose on Saturday
WATCHING WALLY
Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt had started seven games in a row prior to Saturday
Wallstedt went 2-3-2-0 with 17 goals allowed over that span
Wallstedt has started all four of Iowa's games against Chicago this season
Wallstedt owns a record of 3-0-1-0 with a GAA of 1.70 and a SAV% of 0.942 against the Wolves
ON THE FLY
Luke Toporowski has scored each of Iowa's last two opening goals
Toporowski has four points (2-2=4) in his first four games with the Wild
Caedan Bankier also has four points (2-2=4) in his last four games
Daemon Hunt recorded a career-high six shots on Saturday
Iowa has not posted a double-digit shot total in the first period in the last six games
The Wild have gone 20 games without recording multiple power-play goals in the same game
Iowa has played nine games in a row in which neither team scored a shorthanded goal
