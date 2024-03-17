Game #59: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Texas Stars

Game #59: Tucson Roadrunners (34-19-3-2) vs. Texas Stars (28-25-3-2)

Time: Sunday, March 17, 4:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #47 Mike Sullivan, #94 Adam Bloski

Linespersons: #91 Joe Mahon, #48 Jake Herzog

The Tucson Roadrunners kickoff the St. Patrick's Day celebration with a four-game homestand finale with the Texas Stars looking to make it four-straight wins. Tucson has earned 12 out of a 16 possible standings points in the first eight games of March. Tucson's win on Saturday marked win number eight versus the Central Division who the Roadrunners are 8-2-1-0 against this season; with the last Central Division game of the season coming Sunday for Tucson.

Three things:

The line of Nathan Smith, Milos Kelemen and Aku Raty had a tremendous night on Saturday; scoring two of Tucson's four goals versus the Stars; with all three having multiple-point games. In the month of March, Nathan Smith (3 goals, 4 assists) and Milos Kelemen (4 goals, 3 assists) have seven points while Aku Raty has 10 points (1 goal, 9 assists); which leads the Roadrunners in scoring for the month of March.

In the last four games, the Roadrunners have seen 11 multiple-point games from a player including: Jan Jenik (two games, 3 goals, 2 assists), Aku Raty (two games, 4 assists), Milos Kelemen (1 goal, 2 assists), Josh Doan (2 assists), Justin Kirkland (2 assists), Nathan Smith (1 goal, 1 assist), Cameron Hebig (2 assists), Austin Poganski (1 goal, 1 assist) and Curtis Douglas (1 goal, 1 assist). This season: Josh Doan, Aku Raty and Jan Jenik are tied for first on the team with eight multiple-point games while Josh Doan has the most points in his multiple-point games with 24 (10 goals, 14 assists). In addition, Justin Kirkland has the most multiple-assist games this season for the team with five.

The Roadrunners have allowed just three goals in the first three games of the current homestand with goaltenders Matthew Villalta and Dylan Wells leading the way. In Tucson's last four home games dating back to March 6, Villalta and Wells have combined for a 1.26 goals against average and .961 save percentage with a 4-0-0 record.

What's the word?

"It's a little bit different; obviously you're familiar with most of the teams in division but it just speaks that we have to be a little extra prepared and pre scout those guys."

Tucson defenseman Steven Cam Crotty on playing the Texas Stars for the first time since the opening weekend of the 2023-24 season.

Number to Know:

11 -The Roadrunners have outscored their opponents by a 14-to-3 margin in the first three games of this homestand; the +11 is the largest aggregate goal differential this season for Tucson in three-straight games.

Latest Transactions:

None

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, following with "The Voice of The Roadrunners" Adrian Denny as he brings all the action from the TCC. The game can also be seen on AHLtv.

