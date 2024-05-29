Voting Opens Today for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Major League Soccer today opened the voting process for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, which includes participation by players, fans, and media. The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be played on Wednesday, July 24, and feature the MLS All-Stars taking on the best of LIGA MX at Lower.com Field, home of the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champion Columbus Crew.

The following Atlanta United players are eligible to be voted on:

Player Position

Luis Abram Center Back

Thiago Almada Attacking Midfielder

Noah Cobb Center Back

Ajani Fortune Defensive Midfielder

Giorgos Giakoumakis Forward/Winger

Brad Guzan Goalkeeper

Brooks Lennon Right Back

Saba Lobjanidze Forward/Winger

Edwin Mosquera Forward/Winger

Tristan Muyumba Defensive Midfielder

Xande Silva Forward/Winger

Bartosz Slisz Defensive Midfielder

Caleb Wiley Left Back

Derrick Williams Center Back

Tyler Wolff Forward/Winger

As part of the voting process, MLS reviewed participation metrics from the current season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. Players will be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger.

Of the 26 MLS players to be selected for the All-Star Game presented by Target, the breakdown is as follows:

12 players will be determined by a vote of MLS players, fans, and media. Each of the three voting groups will represent one-third of the combined vote.

12 players will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of the hosting Columbus Crew

Two players will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-1-2-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers. The top players from each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars. The 12th player selected will be the one who received the next-highest total of overall votes.

To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of his club's matches this season at the time the ballot was created on May 13. Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy or Commissioner Garber.

Fan voting opens today, Wednesday, May 29, at 12 p.m. ET and will close at 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, June 10. All fans can vote on mlssoccer.com/all-star/2024/vote/fan-vote or via the MLS App, and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media.

Every player from each of the 29 MLS clubs will receive a unique link to vote for their peers. Approximately 500 members of the media who regularly cover MLS will also make their selections to represent MLS.

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Lower.com Field will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target are on sale at MLSSoccer.com/All-Star.

