LA Galaxy Play Host to FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Wednesday, May 29
May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Playing two matches in the span of four days, the LA Galaxy first play host to FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight Wednesday, May 29 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass) before traveling to face Chicago Fire FC three days later at Soldier Field on Saturday, June 1 (5:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
Tonight's match marks the 92nd all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and FC Dallas, with LA leading the series 41-37-13. Against Dallas, LA holds a 35-33-13 record in league play, a 2-1-0 record in the U.S. Open Cup and a 4-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 41 all-time regular-season matches played at home against FC Dallas, the Galaxy hold a 26-9-6 record. In two meetings between Dallas and the Galaxy during the 2023 campaign, the Galaxy held a 0-2-0 record.
In six matches played at home during the 2024 campaign, LA holds an unbeaten record of 3-0-3 (13 GF, 10 GA). During those six matches played at home, Riqui Puig has tallied five goal contributions (2 goals, 3 assists), while Gabriel Pec has recorded four goals and one assist at Dignity Health Sports Park.
LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas
2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 16
Wednesday, May 29 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino (Play-By-Play); Heath Pearce (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Pablo Ramirez (Play-By-Play); Jesus Bracamontes (Analyst)
MATCH INFO: LA vs. DAL Game Notes | LA Galaxy Audio Pronunciation Guide | Watch on Apple TV
