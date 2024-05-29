Sounders FC Hosts Real Salt Lake in Midweek Matchup at Lumen Field
May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - After a 2-1 victory over St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday that saw Seattle Sounders FC earn its fourth win of the year, the club returns home to host Real Salt Lake in a midweek contest on Wednesday, May 29 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Wednesday marks the second time these two clubs have faced off in the span of two weeks, with Real Salt Lake winning 2-0 on May 15 at America First Field.
The win over St. Louis vaulted Seattle into a playoff position and ninth place in the Western Conference with 17 points. Real Salt Lake is currently in first place in the West with 29 points. The Utah side is most recently coming off a 3-3 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday at Toyota Stadium.
Following the fixture, Seattle has a over week off before traveling to face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, June 8 at Children's Mercy Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia, El Rey 1360 AM).
ALUMNI OF THE MATCH - JIMMY MCALISTER
In honor of Seattle's 50th anniversary this year, the team is honoring a club alumni at every home match, with Wednesday's match featuring defender Jimmy McAlister. The Seattle native joined the North American Soccer League Sounders in 1976 immediately after graduating from John F. Kennedy High School. He played for the club until 1979 and was a vital part of the Sounders squad that made the 1977 NASL Championship, eventually losing to Pelé and the New York Cosmos. Despite not winning the championship, his stellar play during the 1977 season won him NASL Rookie of the Year. He tallied 79 appearances and two goals in his time with Seattle and earned six caps for the United State Men's National Team from 1977-1979.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Lloyd Sam
Talent (Spanish): Jesus Acosta & Carlos Suarez
Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Lamar Neagle & Kelyn Rowe
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
