LA Galaxy Defender Jalen Neal Called to U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team Training Camp
May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy defender Jalen Neal was called up to the U.S. Men's Olympic Team for a training camp in Kansas City, Kansas from June 3-11 as the USA embarks on its final preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Additionally, the United States will square off against Japan at Children's Mercy Park on Tuesday, June 11 at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Neal, 20, has made five appearances (3 starts) for the LA Galaxy during the 2024 MLS Regular Season. In 26 career matches played (21 starts) across all competitions for the Galaxy, Neal has recorded one goal.
The Lakewood, Calif., native has made six appearances for the U.S. Men's National Team since starting and becoming the youngest player in LA Galaxy history to start for the USMNT in his debut against Serbia on Jan. 25, 2023. Notably, Neal helped the United States qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris after tallying one goal in five appearances (5 starts) during the Concacaf U-20 Championship.
