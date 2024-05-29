Nashville Soccer Club Snaps FC Cincinnati's Seven Match Winning Streak with 2-0 Road Victory

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Nashville Soccer Club defeated FC Cincinnati 2-0 Wednesday night at TQL Stadium, ending the second-longest winning streak (seven) in Major League Soccer history. Defender Jack Maher and midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg led the way with one goal each to help extend the team's unbeaten run to four (2W-0L-2D).

Victorious: Interim Nashville SC Head Coach Rumba Munthali earned his first career victory in Wednesday night's win. Munthali is 1W-0L-2D since being appointed.

CincinNOPE: With his six save performance Wednesday night, goalkeeper Joe Willis secured his third clean sheet in his last four starts and his fourth this MLS season.

Two, please: Midfielder Hany Mukhtar's two assists Wednesday night give him a team-leading six helpers on the season and nine goal contributions across 13 MLS matches in 2024.

Next up: Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park on Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. CT to host the New England Revolution, presented by CESAR® Canine Cuisine, as it concludes a stretch of three matches in seven days. Tickets for the match, which will celebrate Pride Month, are available here.

Match timeline:

NSH 25': Hany Mukhtar delivers a corner kick, and Jack Maher heads the ball into the net

NSH 29': Hany Mukhtar connects with Jacob Shaffelburg, who rifles a shot into the lower corner of the net

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is on a four-match unbeaten streak (2W-0L-2D)

recorded back-to-back clean sheets on the road (May 25 at MTL, May 29 at CIN)

snapped the second-longest winning streak (seven) in MLS history with its 2-0 result

improved its record against FC Cincinnati to 3W-2L-3D across all competitions

is 21W-27L-25D on the road all-time

is 45W-7L-20D all-time when scoring first

is 36W-26L-36D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents

Interim Head Coach Rumba Munthali recorded his first win at the helm of Nashville SC

Jack Maher

scored his first goal in 2024, and fifth career goal

led the team with 0.58 expected goals (xG)

leads Nashville SC with 1,169 minutes played

Hany Mukhtar

recorded two assists, bringing his goal contribution total to 105 (61 goals, 44 assists)

leads Nashville SC with six assists this season

Alex Muyl leads the team with all 15 MLS matches played

Jacob Shaffelburg

recorded his first MLS goal of the season, fourth across all competitions

registered his 50th appearance as a Boy in Gold

Joe Willis

recorded back-to-back road clean sheets

recorded his fourth shutout in 2024

has 63 career MLS clean sheets

Dru Yearwood registered his 100th MLS regular season appearance with his 77-minute shift

Walker Zimmerman registered his 100th start as a Boy in Gold and his 250th MLS career appearance

Box score:

Nashville SC (4W-4L-7D) at FC Cincinnati (10W-3L-3D)

May 29, 2024 - TQL Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 2

CIN: 0

Scoring summary:

NSH: Jack Maher (A: Hany Mukhtar) 25'

NSH: Jacob Shaffelburg (A: Hany Mukhtar) 29'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore (Josh Bauer 46'), Walker Zimmerman (C) (Brent Kallman 66'); Hany Mukhtar (Amar Sejdić 87'), Jacob Shaffelburg (Tyler Boyd 65'), Dru Yearwood (Aníbal Godoy 78'), Alex Muyl, Tah Brian Anunga; Teal Bunbury

Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Sam Surridge, Forster Ajago, Taylor Washington

CIN starters: Roman Celentano; Nick Hagglund (Yamil Asad 55'), Miles Robinson, Matt Miazga, Luca Orellano (Bret Halsey 81'), DeAndre Yedlin; Obinna Nwobodo (Malik Pinto 87'), Luciano Acosta (C), Pavel Bucha; Kevin Kelsy, Gerardo Valenzuela (Sergio Santos 55')

Substitutes: Alec Kann, Alvas Powell, Kipp Keller, Ian Murphy, Stiven Jiminez

Match officials:

Referee: Jair Marrufo

AR1: Nick Uranga

AR2: Walt Heatherly

4TH: Eric Tattersall

VAR: Joe Dickerson

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 71 degrees

