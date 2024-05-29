Caleb Wiley Called up to U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team for Final Pre-Olympic Training Camp

ATLANTA - Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley has been called up to the United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team roster for its final 2024 Pre-Olympic Training Camp, U.S. Soccer announced today. Wiley will join the U.S. from June 3-11 in Kansas City, Kansas with the squad capping off the camp with a friendly match against Japan on June 11 at Children's Mercy Park.

This summer marks the return of the U.S. Men's Olympic Team to the Games for the first time since 2008. The Men's Olympic Soccer Tournament 18-player roster is restricted to players under the age of 23, with an allowance for three overage players. The competition is an important part of the Federation's mission to develop winning teams as it will provide some of the nation's top young talent the opportunity to face elite opposition on the world stage this summer.

Wiley, 19, has started 13 of Atlanta United's 14 matches in the 2024 MLS Regular Season and scored one goal. Wiley had a breakout second MLS season in 2023 and earned his first call-up to the Senior United States Men's National Team. The left back posted career-highs in appearances (30), starts (28), goals (four) and assists (four) in league play. On the international stage, Wiley became the second Atlanta Homegrown to earn a call-up with the Senior USMNT (George Bello) and made his debut on April 19, 2023, in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico against Mexico. He has also made six appearances with the U.S. U-20s and three appearances with the U.S. U-17s.

U.S. MEN'S OLYMPIC SOCCER TEAM - JUNE TRAINING CAMP - KANSAS CITY

GOALKEEPERS (2): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; St. Charles, Mo.), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; Addison, Ill.)

DEFENDERS (7): Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; Oldsmar, Fla.), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; Lakewood, Calif.), Bryan Reynolds (KVC Westerlo/BEL; Fort Worth, Texas), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, N.J.), Jonathan Tomkinson (Norwich City/ENG; Plano, Texas), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; Lawrenceville, Ga.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; Littleton, Colo.), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; Greensboro, N.C.), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Queens, N.Y.), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Stillwater, Okla.), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia/ITA; Birmingham, Ala.)

FORWARDS (9): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Medford, N.J.), Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; Appleton, Wisc.), Taylor Booth (Utrecht/NED; Eden, Utah), Cade Cowell (Guadalajara/MEX; Ceres, Calif.), Damion Downs (Köln/GER; Schwebenried, Germany), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig/GER; Keller, Texas), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC; Omaha, Neb.), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Va.), Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo/BEL; Clifton, Va.)

