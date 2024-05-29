Toronto FC Sign Charlie Sharp to Short-Term Agreement

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II forward Charlie Sharp to an MLS short-term agreement for Wednesday's MLS regular season match against Philadelphia Union. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.

Sharp, 22, receives his second call-up to the First Team after recently signing with Toronto FC II on February 15, 2024. The forward has made five appearances and scored three goals for the Young Reds since making his debut against Columbus Crew 2 on April 7. Sharp made his First Team debut when he came on as a substitute against Nashville SC on May 15. The Brighton, Michigan native was originally selected 61 st overall (third round) by Toronto FC in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

