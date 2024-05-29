Nashville Soccer Club Snaps FC Cincinnati's Seven Match Winning Streak with 2-0 Road Victory
May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Nashville Soccer Club defeated FC Cincinnati 2-0 Wednesday night at TQL Stadium, ending the second-longest winning streak (seven) in Major League Soccer history. Defender Jack Maher and midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg led the way with one goal each to help extend the team's unbeaten run to four (2W-0L-2D).
Victorious: Interim Nashville SC Head Coach Rumba Munthali earned his first career victory in Wednesday night's win. Munthali is 1W-0L-2D since being appointed.
CincinNOPE: With his six save performance Wednesday night, goalkeeper Joe Willis secured his third clean sheet in his last four starts and his fourth this MLS season.
Two, please: Midfielder Hany Mukhtar's two assists Wednesday night give him a team-leading six helpers on the season and nine goal contributions across 13 MLS matches in 2024.
Next up: Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park on Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. CT to host the New England Revolution, presented by CESAR® Canine Cuisine, as it concludes a stretch of three matches in seven days. Tickets for the match, which will celebrate Pride Month, are available here .
IMPORTANT: Nashville SC players Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman, and Jacob Shaffelburg, all of whom have been selected to represent their respective national teams in preparation for some of the biggest international tournaments this summer (Copa America and the 2024 Olympic Games), will be available to speak with media on Friday, May 31 at the Vanderbilt Health Training Center and via Zoom from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. CT (media arrival at 9 a.m. CT) . To attend in person, please email [email protected] by 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 30.
Match timeline:
NSH 25': Hany Mukhtar delivers a corner kick, and Jack Maher heads the ball into the net
NSH 29': Hany Mukhtar connects with Jacob Shaffelburg, who rifles a shot into the lower corner of the net
Notes :
Nashville SC:
is on a four-match unbeaten streak (2W-0L-2D)
recorded back-to-back clean sheets on the road (May 25 at MTL, May 29 at CIN)
snapped the second-longest winning streak (seven) in MLS history with its 2-0 result
improved its record against FC Cincinnati to 3W-2L-3D across all competitions
is 21W-27L-25D on the road all-time
is 45W-7L-20D all-time when scoring first
is 36W-26L-36D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents
Interim Head Coach Rumba Munthali recorded his first win at the helm of Nashville SC
Jack Maher
scored his first goal in 2024, and fifth career goal
led the team with 0.58 expected goals (xG)
leads Nashville SC with 1,169 minutes played
Hany Mukhtar
recorded two assists, bringing his goal contribution total to 105 (61 goals, 44 assists)
leads Nashville SC with six assists this season
Alex Muyl leads the team with all 15 MLS matches played
Jacob Shaffelburg
recorded his first MLS goal of the season, fourth across all competitions
registered his 50 th appearance as a Boy in Gold
Joe Willis
recorded back-to-back road clean sheets
recorded his fourth shutout in 2024
has 63 career MLS clean sheets
Dru Yearwood registered his 100 th MLS regular season appearance with his 77-minute shift
Walker Zimmerman registered his 100 th start as a Boy in Gold and his 250 th MLS career appearance
Box score:
Nashville SC (4W-4L-7D) at FC Cincinnati (10W-3L-3D)
May 29, 2024 - TQL Stadium
Final score:
NSH: 2
CIN: 0
Scoring summary:
NSH: Jack Maher (A: Hany Mukhtar) 25'
NSH: Jacob Shaffelburg (A: Hany Mukhtar) 29'
Lineups:
NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore (Josh Bauer 46'), Walker Zimmerman (C) (Brent Kallman 66'); Hany Mukhtar (Amar Sejdić 87'), Jacob Shaffelburg (Tyler Boyd 65'), Dru Yearwood (Aníbal Godoy 78'), Alex Muyl, Tah Brian Anunga; Teal Bunbury
Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Sam Surridge, Forster Ajago, Taylor Washington
CIN starters: Roman Celentano; Nick Hagglund (Yamil Asad 55'), Miles Robinson, Matt Miazga, Luca Orellano (Bret Halsey 81'), DeAndre Yedlin; Obinna Nwobodo (Malik Pinto 87'), Luciano Acosta (C), Pavel Bucha; Kevin Kelsy, Gerardo Valenzuela (Sergio Santos 55')
Substitutes: Alec Kann, Alvas Powell, Kipp Keller, Ian Murphy, Stiven Jiminez
Match officials:
Referee: Jair Marrufo
AR1: Nick Uranga
AR2: Walt Heatherly
4TH: Eric Tattersall
VAR: Joe Dickerson
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
Weather: Mostly cloudy, 71 degrees
