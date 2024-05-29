Inter Miami CF Falls at Home Against Atlanta United
May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (10W-3L-4D, 34 points) fell 1-3 at home this evening against Atlanta United at Chase Stadium. With the loss, the team's Club-record 10-match unbeaten run in MLS regular season play came to an end.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the pitch with several changes to the team's starting XI from the team's win over Vancouver over the weekend. Drake Callender started in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Sergii Kryvtsov and Jordi Alba made up a backline of four; Julian Gressel, Sergio Busquets and Federico Redondo made up the team's midfield three; captain Lionel Messi and Robert Taylor flanked striker Luis Suárez in the team's attack.
Redondo featured in Inter Miami's starting XI to register his first start since recovering from an injury suffered back in March.
Match Action
The first half at Chase Stadium presented a balanced 45 minutes with both sides defending stoutly and generating few opportunities in attack.
It seemed as if the match would go into the half scoreless, but the visitors were able to open the scoring late on in the half in the 44th minute through a strike by winger Saba Lobjanidze.
Atlanta was then able to extend its lead early on in the second half, with Lobjanidze tallying his second goal of the night to give the visiting team a 0-2 lead in the 59th minute.
Inter Miami, however, was able to strike 13 minutes later through a goal by captain Messi in the 62nd minute. Busquets received the ball in the center of the pitch, before laying it off to Messi. The Argentine maestro then took a touch and unleashed a left-footed, grounded strike to the far post to put Inter Miami back in the match. The goal was Messi's 11th this MLS campaign to tie Suárez as the team's leading scorer this regular season, and his 13th goal across all competitions in 2024, while the assist was the fifth for Busquets this regular season and his sixth overall this season. Messi has now recorded an impressive league-leading 23 goals contributions this regular season - 11 goals and 12 assists.
It was Atlanta, however, that struck next, with forward Jamal Thiaré scoring the final goal of the game to give the visiting side a definitive 1-3 lead in the 73rd minute.
Post-Match Reaction
"The first feeling is that we were missing one more gear compared to Atlanta and that was evident in the first half and during the second half... It was a night where the team regressed compared to other games. I think we were very well outmatched and they beat us well," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.
Next Match
Inter Miami now faces a quick turnaround, with the team set to close out the week with a second home fixture this Saturday, June 1, when it hosts St. Louis CITY SC at Chase Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Stats
Possession:
MIA - 56.2%
ATL - 33.8%
Shots:
MIA - 13
ATL - 26
Saves:
MIA - 5
ATL - 5
Corners:
MIA - 4
ATL - 5
Fouls:
MIA - 11
ATL - 7
Mauricio Venegas
