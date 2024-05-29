Orlando City SC Plays Chicago Fire FC to Draw in Midweek Road Match

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Orlando City SC (4-6-5, 17 points) played to a 1-1 draw against Chicago Fire FC (2-8-6, 12 points) on Wednesday night at Soldier Field. Midfielder Facundo Torres scored the Lions lone goal in the match, opportunistic early on to net the 32nd of his career to take sole possession of second place on the Club's all-time scoring list.

The Lions will stay out on the road, traveling east to take on the New York Red Bulls this Saturday, June 1. The Lions and Red Bulls will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Red Bull Arena on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scoring Summary:

4' Facundo Torres - ORL 1, CHI 0

The Lions got things started early on in the night after a chaotic sequence of rebounds found Facundo Torres at the top of the Fire's six-yard box. Torres slid the ball to the far post in a move that surprised goalkeeper Chris Brady and found the back of the net.

70' Hugo Cuypers (Arnaud Souquet, Maren Haile-Selassie) - ORL 1, CHI 1

The hosts leveled things up in the 70th minute, breaking down the left wing to get in behind the Lions. Arnaud Souquet sent a centering ball to Hugo Cuypers who one-times a slow shot past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Head Coach Oscar Pareja:

"It was a game that we should have won. I thought we had our opportunities, I thought we had the actions to define the game. The effort of the players was there constantly, and Chicago had a few instances just to get out of those moments. But we felt that we fell short, we should have won it and it is disappointing still. We see the team growing in some areas and, again, the players effort is always for me remarkable."

Match Notes:

Facundo Torres scored his second goal for the Lions in 2024 MLS regular season play and his fifth across all competitions. Torres' tally was his 32nd all-time, giving him sole possession of second place on the Lions' all-time scoring chart.

Defender Robin Jansson started in the match, making his 175th all-time appearance for Orlando City across all competitions. The appearance was his first since the Lions' 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Union on May 11, missing the last three matches due to injury.

Jansson picked up a yellow card during halftime of the match, which marks his fifth of the season and as such will be suspended for Orlando City's weekend matchup against the New York Red Bulls.

Head Coach Oscar Pareja made two changes to his starting lineup from his side's last match against the Columbus Crew, with Robin Jansson and Martín Ojeda returning to the Starting XI.

Next Match: The Lions will next head directly to New Jersey to take on the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, June 1. That match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Teams 1 2 F

Chicago Fire FC 0 1 1

Orlando City SC 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Facundo Torres 4'

CHI - Hugo Cuypers (Arnaud Souquet, Maren Haile-Selassie) 70'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Robin Jansson (Yellow Card) HT

CHI - Federico Navarro (Yellow Card) 47'

CHI - Brian Gutiérrez (Yellow Card) 54'

CHI - Jonathan Dean (Yellow Card) 90+2'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando City SC - GK Pedro Gallese; David Brekalo, Wilder Cartagena, Robin Jansson (c); M Dagur Dan Thórhallsson (Kyle Smith 90+2'), César Araújo, Nico Lodeiro, Facundo Torres (Jeorgio Kocevski 90+2'); F Iván Angulo, Luis Muriel (Ramiro Enrique 79'), Martín Ojeda (Rafael Santos 79')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Mason Stajduhar; D Alex Freeman, Rodrigo Schlegel; M Felipe; F Jack Lynn

Chicago Fire FC - GK Chris Brady; D Jonathan Dean, Mauricio Pineda, Carlos Terán, Rafael Czichos, Andrew Gutman (Arnaud Souquet 12'); M Brian Gutiérrez, Federico Navarro (Fabian Herbers 61'), Kellyn Acosta (c) (Gastón Giménez 72'); F Tom Barlow (Maren Haile-Selassie 61'), Hugo Cuypers (Georgios Koutsias 72')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Spencer Richey; D Wyatt Omsberg; M Javier Casas; F Chris Mueller

Details of the Game:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: May 29, 2024

Attendance: 11,372

Stats:

Possession:

CHI - 48.5%

ORL - 51.5%

Shots:

CHI - 19

ORL - 8

Saves:

CHI - 1

ORL - 2

Fouls:

CHI - 14

ORL - 4

Corners:

CHI - 6

ORL - 4

Heineken Star of the Match: Facundo Torres

