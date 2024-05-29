Timbers Blank Austin FC with 2-0 Shutout Win at Q2 Stadium
May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
AUSTIN, Tex. - With goals from Evander and Jonathan Rodríguez, the Portland Timbers earned a 2-0 shutout win over Austin FC on Wednesday Night at Q2 Stadium. Evander's team-leading seventh goal and Rodríguez's sixth goal of 2024 helped the team to a consecutive victory, while goalkeeper James Pantemis helped the team to the club's first shutout of the season, registering three saves and a penalty kick save in the 16th minute of the match.
Evander, Rodríguez Strike Again
Evander recorded his seventh goal of the season in his 12th appearance (11th start) tonight, tying Felipe Mora for the team lead. The Brazilian midfielder has contributed to five goals (3G, 2A) in the club's last four matches, bringing his season total to 13 goal contributions (7G, 6A). Notably, the goal was his first scored as a direct free kick. Jonathan Rodríguez tallied his sixth goal of the season and first as a penalty kick. In 12 appearances (11 starts), Rodríguez has recorded nine goal contributions (6G, 3A) this season. The Uruguayan striker has registered at least one goal contribution in five straight matches, tallying four goals and two assists in that span. Five straight matches with a goal contribution ties Rodríguez for the second-longest streak in club history.
A Shutout & More Wins
With tonight's win, the Timbers picked up consecutive victories for the second time this season, while adding its first clean sheet of 2024. Between the two results, the Timbers scored four goals and conceded just once. Portland has scored 30 goals through 16 matches so far this season. With James Pantemis in goal, the Timbers recorded their first clean sheet this season. Pantemis made his fifth appearance (fourth start) with the Timbers tonight. The Canadian international recorded his first MLS career penalty kick save in the 16th minute of tonight's match, stopping Sebastian Driussi's strike.
Asprilla Hits 200
After making his 16th appearance (seventh start) of the 2024 campaign tonight, Dairon Asprilla reached his 200th in MLS regular season play with the Timbers. The Colombian international is just the fourth player in club history to reach that milestone, following Diego Chara, Diego Valeri and Darlington Nagbe. Since joining the Timbers in 2015, Asprilla has tallied 33 goals and 19 assists through 10 seasons with the club.
Goal-Scoring Plays
POR - Evander, 45+3 minute: Evander won a foul outside the 18-yard box to earn a free kick. The Brazilian midfielder curled the ball into the top-right corner of the goal.
POR - Jonathan Rodríguez (penalty kick), 66th minute: Antony earned a foul in the box. Jonathan Rodríguez converted from the penalty kick spot.
Notes
With tonight's win, the Timbers picked up consecutive victories for the second time in 2024.
The win marked Portland's fifth of the season and second on the road.
It was also the Timbers' first shutout win of the 2024 campaign.
Portland has scored 30 goals through 16 matches so far this season.
Portland has won five of six straight unbeaten matches (5W, 1D) against Austin FC dating back to 2021, outscoring them 12-4.
Evander scored his seventh goal of the season, tying Felipe Mora for the team lead.
Evander has contributed to five goals (3G, 2A) in the club's last four matches, and to 11 goals (6G, 5A) in his last eight starts.
Evander's goal was his first scored as a direct free kick.
Jonathan Rodríguez scored his sixth goal of the season tonight.
Rodríguez has registered at least one goal contribution in five straight matches, tallying four goals and two assists in that span. Five straight matches with a goal contribution ties Rodríguez for the second-longest streak in club history.
It was also Rodriguez first scored as a penalty kick with the Timbers.
James Pantemis made his fifth appearance (fourth start) with the Timbers tonight, recording three saves.
Pantemis registered his first MLS career penalty kick save in the 16th minute of the match.
Next Game
The Timbers will play their second match in a four-day span when they host the Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, June 1 at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a stream available on â¯MLS Season Passâ¯on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts are available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (5-7-4, 19pts) at Austin FC (6-5-5,â¯23pts)
May 29, 2024 - Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 1 1 2
Austin FC 0 0 0
Scoring Summary:â¯
POR: Evander, 45+3
POR: Rodríguez, 66
Misconduct Summary:
ATX: Zardes (caution), 47
ATX: Pereira (caution), 50
ATX: Hines-Ike (caution), 64
ATX: Rubio (caution), 74
ATX: Pereira (caution), 77
POR: Paredes (caution), 90+2
Lineups:
POR:â¯GK Pantemis, D Mosquera (E. Miller, 59), D Araujo, D Zuparic, M K. Miller, M Chara © (Paredes, 59), M Ayala (Williamson, 85), M Evander, F Antony (Moreno, 85), F Asprilla (Mora, 60), F Rodríguez
Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D Bravo, D McGraw, F Fogaça
TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Rodríguez, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Rodríguez, 1); FOULS: 15 (Antony, Chara, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3
ATX: GK Stuver, D Biro, D Hines-Ike, D Valsanen, D Jimenez (Fodrey, 60), M Valencia (Ring, 60), M Pereira, M Wolff, F Driussi © (Rubio, 60), F Obrian, F Zardes
Substitutes Not Used: GK Cleveland, D Hedges, M Finlay, D Cascante, D Kolmanic
TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Driussi, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Driussi, 2); FOULS: 12 (Zardes, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3, SAVES: 1
Referee: Victor Rivas
Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Meghan Mullen
Fourth Official: Elton Garcia
VAR: Thomas Zablocki, Jon Freemon
Weather: Sunny, 88
Attendance: 20,738
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
-- visit www.timbers.com --
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2024
- 'Caps Return to Winning Ways Following a Brace from Captain Ryan Gauld - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Timbers Blank Austin FC with 2-0 Shutout Win at Q2 Stadium - Portland Timbers
- Sporting KC Falls 2-1 to Vancouver - Sporting Kansas City
- Orlando City SC Plays Chicago Fire FC to Draw in Midweek Road Match - Orlando City SC
- CF Montréal Drops D.C. United, 4-2 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville Soccer Club Snaps FC Cincinnati's Seven Match Winning Streak with 2-0 Road Victory - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Falls at Home Against Atlanta United - Inter Miami CF
- Dominant Performance Sees Atlanta United Pick up 3-1 Road Victory Against Inter Miami CF - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Snaps FC Cincinnati's Seven Match Winning Streak with 2-0 Road Victory - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Head into Break Looking for Answers After 2-0 Defeat at Home to Nashville SC - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Blanked by Nashville SC, 2-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Draw Toronto Fc, 0-0 - Philadelphia Union
- LA Galaxy Play Host to FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Wednesday, May 29 - LA Galaxy
- Keys to the Match: Home Comforts - New York City FC
- Toronto FC Sign Charlie Sharp to Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- LAFC Signs Midfielder Tommy Musto - Los Angeles FC
- Voting Opens Today for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Set to Celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Community with AAPI Night against Nashville SC - FC Cincinnati
- Voting Opens Today for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Hosts Real Salt Lake in Midweek Matchup at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Announce Juneteenth Celebration for June 19 Home Match against Portland Timbers - San Jose Earthquakes
- Vote for the Crown: 2024 MLS All-Star Game Voting Now Open - Charlotte FC
- Voting Opens Today for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - Atlanta United FC
- Voting Opens Today for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - MLS
- CF Montréal Celebrates 10 Years of the Bmo Soccer Celebration Tour - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Defender Jalen Neal Called to U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team Training Camp - LA Galaxy
- Revolution's Esmir Bajraktarević Named to U.S. Men's Olympic Team Roster for Final Pre-Olympic Camp - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Cole Bassett Called up to U.S. Men's Olympic Team for Upcoming Match against Japan - Colorado Rapids
- Kévin Cabral Named to Team of the Matchday After Two-Goal Performance against Minnesota - Colorado Rapids
- Caleb Wiley Called up to U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team for Final Pre-Olympic Training Camp - Atlanta United FC
- New York Red Bulls Defender John Tolkin Named to United States U-23 Olympic Team Roster for June Friendly - New York Red Bulls
- Roster Announced for U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team Match in KC - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF Academy Shines Bright; Claims Titles in Six out of Seven Categories at the Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC at LAFC Preview - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Blank Austin FC with 2-0 Shutout Win at Q2 Stadium
- Rose Festival: Transportation Guidance for June 1, Starlight Parade
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16
- Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Pair of Friendly Matches
- Timbers Down Sporting Kansas City for Second Straight Win at Providence Park