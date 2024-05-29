Timbers Blank Austin FC with 2-0 Shutout Win at Q2 Stadium

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

AUSTIN, Tex. - With goals from Evander and Jonathan Rodríguez, the Portland Timbers earned a 2-0 shutout win over Austin FC on Wednesday Night at Q2 Stadium. Evander's team-leading seventh goal and Rodríguez's sixth goal of 2024 helped the team to a consecutive victory, while goalkeeper James Pantemis helped the team to the club's first shutout of the season, registering three saves and a penalty kick save in the 16th minute of the match.

Evander, Rodríguez Strike Again

Evander recorded his seventh goal of the season in his 12th appearance (11th start) tonight, tying Felipe Mora for the team lead. The Brazilian midfielder has contributed to five goals (3G, 2A) in the club's last four matches, bringing his season total to 13 goal contributions (7G, 6A). Notably, the goal was his first scored as a direct free kick. Jonathan Rodríguez tallied his sixth goal of the season and first as a penalty kick. In 12 appearances (11 starts), Rodríguez has recorded nine goal contributions (6G, 3A) this season. The Uruguayan striker has registered at least one goal contribution in five straight matches, tallying four goals and two assists in that span. Five straight matches with a goal contribution ties Rodríguez for the second-longest streak in club history.

A Shutout & More Wins

With tonight's win, the Timbers picked up consecutive victories for the second time this season, while adding its first clean sheet of 2024. Between the two results, the Timbers scored four goals and conceded just once. Portland has scored 30 goals through 16 matches so far this season. With James Pantemis in goal, the Timbers recorded their first clean sheet this season. Pantemis made his fifth appearance (fourth start) with the Timbers tonight. The Canadian international recorded his first MLS career penalty kick save in the 16th minute of tonight's match, stopping Sebastian Driussi's strike.

Asprilla Hits 200

After making his 16th appearance (seventh start) of the 2024 campaign tonight, Dairon Asprilla reached his 200th in MLS regular season play with the Timbers. The Colombian international is just the fourth player in club history to reach that milestone, following Diego Chara, Diego Valeri and Darlington Nagbe. Since joining the Timbers in 2015, Asprilla has tallied 33 goals and 19 assists through 10 seasons with the club.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Evander, 45+3 minute: Evander won a foul outside the 18-yard box to earn a free kick. The Brazilian midfielder curled the ball into the top-right corner of the goal.

POR - Jonathan Rodríguez (penalty kick), 66th minute: Antony earned a foul in the box. Jonathan Rodríguez converted from the penalty kick spot.

Notes

With tonight's win, the Timbers picked up consecutive victories for the second time in 2024.

The win marked Portland's fifth of the season and second on the road.

It was also the Timbers' first shutout win of the 2024 campaign.

Portland has scored 30 goals through 16 matches so far this season.

Portland has won five of six straight unbeaten matches (5W, 1D) against Austin FC dating back to 2021, outscoring them 12-4.

Evander scored his seventh goal of the season, tying Felipe Mora for the team lead.

Evander has contributed to five goals (3G, 2A) in the club's last four matches, and to 11 goals (6G, 5A) in his last eight starts.

Evander's goal was his first scored as a direct free kick.

Jonathan Rodríguez scored his sixth goal of the season tonight.

Rodríguez has registered at least one goal contribution in five straight matches, tallying four goals and two assists in that span. Five straight matches with a goal contribution ties Rodríguez for the second-longest streak in club history.

It was also Rodriguez first scored as a penalty kick with the Timbers.

James Pantemis made his fifth appearance (fourth start) with the Timbers tonight, recording three saves.

Pantemis registered his first MLS career penalty kick save in the 16th minute of the match.

Next Game

The Timbers will play their second match in a four-day span when they host the Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, June 1 at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a stream available on â¯MLS Season Passâ¯on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts are available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (5-7-4, 19pts) at Austin FC (6-5-5,â¯23pts)

May 29, 2024 - Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 1 2

Austin FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:â¯

POR: Evander, 45+3

POR: Rodríguez, 66

Misconduct Summary:

ATX: Zardes (caution), 47

ATX: Pereira (caution), 50

ATX: Hines-Ike (caution), 64

ATX: Rubio (caution), 74

ATX: Pereira (caution), 77

POR: Paredes (caution), 90+2

Lineups:

POR:â¯GK Pantemis, D Mosquera (E. Miller, 59), D Araujo, D Zuparic, M K. Miller, M Chara © (Paredes, 59), M Ayala (Williamson, 85), M Evander, F Antony (Moreno, 85), F Asprilla (Mora, 60), F Rodríguez

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D Bravo, D McGraw, F Fogaça

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Rodríguez, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Rodríguez, 1); FOULS: 15 (Antony, Chara, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3

ATX: GK Stuver, D Biro, D Hines-Ike, D Valsanen, D Jimenez (Fodrey, 60), M Valencia (Ring, 60), M Pereira, M Wolff, F Driussi © (Rubio, 60), F Obrian, F Zardes

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cleveland, D Hedges, M Finlay, D Cascante, D Kolmanic

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Driussi, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Driussi, 2); FOULS: 12 (Zardes, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3, SAVES: 1

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Thomas Zablocki, Jon Freemon

Weather: Sunny, 88

Attendance: 20,738

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

