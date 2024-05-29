Inter Miami CF Academy Shines Bright; Claims Titles in Six out of Seven Categories at the Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup

Following the thrilling opening ceremony of the inaugural Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup last Friday at Chase Stadium in front of 10,000 supporters that brought the house down, the inaugural youth tournament was in full action at Inter Miami's first-class Florida Blue Training Center as well as other facilities and complexes across Broward County, during a memorable Memorial Day Weekend for the 500+ participating teams.

The Inter Miami CF Academy lit up the field and defended their home turf with pure joy and unstoppable energy, clinching championship titles in a whopping six out of seven categories on Monday, including U-13, U-14, U-15, U-16, U-17, and U-19.

Let's dive into our Academy teams' results at the Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup.

U-12

On Friday, in front of a buzzing crowd of 10,000 at Chase Stadium, the Inter Miami CF U-12 Academy team kicked off the inaugural Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup with a thrilling 1-1 draw against in-state rivals, the Orlando City SC U-12 Academy team. On Saturday, the team clinched an exciting 0-1 win over Galacticos Soccer Academy, and on Sunday, followed by a spectacular 0-7 thrashing of Vardar Vardar, capping off an impressive unbeaten run. Despite the stellar performance from our U-12s, the team finished in second place in the group due to a goal differential tiebreaker and didn't advance to the knockout rounds.

U-13

The U-13 team dazzled in the tournament with a thrilling five-game winning streak to clinch the title. The boys started strong with a 2-1 victory over Miami Shores Soccer Club on Friday, followed by a 0-3 triumph against Galacticos Soccer Academy on Saturday and a narrow 0-1 win against FC23 Sports Youth Academy on Sunday to win all of the team's group stage matchups. After clinching a 1-0 semifinal win against South Florida Football Academy, our U-13s seized the trophy in the final on Monday with a nail-biting 1-0 victory over Miami Athletic Club GOTFC.

U-14

Our Academy's U-14s lit up the tournament with a spectacular winning streak to secure the trophy. The team kicked off its championship run with a 1-0 win over Key Biscayne SC on Friday, followed by a jaw-dropping 0-6 triumph against Galacticos Soccer Academy on Saturday. The third group stage match then resulted in a goal-packed 5-2 victory over Boynton United FC on Sunday. In the thrilling final on Monday, the Inter Miami U-14 team clinched the title with a heroic 4-3 victory against Neuesports.

U-15

The U-15 team showcased explosive offensive power in addition to solid defensive play throughout the tournament, racking up an incredible 15 goals and allowing just two! The team's winning streak kicked off with a 5-0 blowout over Boynton United FC on Friday, followed by a fantastic 0-2 victory against Doral SC on Saturday, and a thrilling 6-1 triumph over Miami Lakes United Soccer Club on Sunday to top the group with a perfect record. The team then clinched the title on Monday with a 4-1 win over Juventus Academy in the final on Monday.

U-16

Inter Miami's U-16s run can be described as a masterclass in offensive prowess, shutting out their opponents completely without conceding a single goal en route to clinching the title! The boys claimed a 0-1 win over Boynton United FC on Friday, followed by an emphatic 5-0 victory against J Petrov Academy on Saturday, and a 4-0 win over Ives Estate on Sunday to reach the final after dominating in group play. The team then sealed its championship run with a commanding 3-0 victory over Ironbound SC in the final on Monday.

U-17

Our U-17 boys had a stellar winning run during the Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup that featured a clean sheet and goalscoring prowess. The team started with a commanding 0-3 victory over Weston FC on Friday, followed by a narrow 1-0 win against Miami Lakes United on Saturday to finish first in the group. In the semifinal on Sunday, the team dominated with a 3-0 win over West Pines United FC, before securing the title with a resounding 0-6 triumph against Futbol Beach Soccer Futsal Club in the final on Monday.

U-19

The Academy's U-19s wowed by also keeping a clean sheet throughout the tournament. The title winning campaign got underway with a 0-3 win over IdeaSport Soccer Academy on Friday, followed by a strong 4-0 victory against Strikers Miami FC on Saturday and a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Miami Breakers FC on Sunday to finish atop the team's group. The squad subsequently secured the title by shutting out Weston FC with a superb 2-0 victory in the final on Monday.

Undoubtedly, the inaugural Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup was a celebration of the promising future ahead. The tournament was open for boys and girls teams from the U-9 through U-19 age groups and offered a high level of competition, with the tournament drawing teams from across Florida, the United States, and internationally.

