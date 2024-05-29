Earthquakes Announce Juneteenth Celebration for June 19 Home Match against Portland Timbers

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they will celebrate Juneteenth on Wednesday, June 19, when they take on the Portland Timbers at PayPal Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast globally live from PayPal Park on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as on local radio via AM 810 The Spread (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).

Fans are invited to purchase a Juneteenth Community Ticket with 50% of every ticket purchased via this link to be donated to nonprofit organizations impacting the Black community. The Earthquakes are proud to partner with the African American Community Service Agency (AACSA), Mama D 2nd Chance, and the Kingjebo Foundation, which was founded by Quakes forward and Black Players for Change VP Jeremy Ebobisse to ensure that young people have the resources and opportunity to thrive.

Additionally, the first 100 fans to purchase a Juneteenth Community Ticket will receive a special Juneteenth Playing for Freedom T-shirt designed by local artist The Kid At Heart.

Before the game, local singer Brandilyn Young will perform the National Anthem as well as a rendition of James Weldon Johnson's "Lift Every Voice and Sing," while Earthquakes players will wear specially designed Juneteenth pregame tops during warmups. The remaining pregame entertainment lineup will be announced shortly.

"The San Jose Earthquakes are proud to partner with the African American Community Service Agency (AACSA), Mama D 2nd Chance, and the Kingjebo Foundation in support of the Black community," said Robert Davis, Earthquakes VP of Community Relations. "Our Juneteenth celebration on June 19th underscores our commitment to amplifying and partnering with local organizations that are making a meaningful impact every day."

Fans can inquire about getting their heritage, school, community or youth soccer group involved. The remaining theme/promotional night schedule this season is below:

San Jose Earthquakes Remaining 2024 Theme Nights

Date Time (PT) Opponent Theme Night

Saturday, June 15 7:30 p.m. FC Cincinnati Pride

Wednesday, June 19 7:30 p.m. Portland Timbers Juneteenth

Saturday, June 29 7:30 p.m. LA Galaxy* 50th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday, July 7 5:30 p.m. Chicago Fire FC

Saturday, July 13 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City Portuguese Heritage

Wednesday, July 17 7:30 p.m. Houston Dynamo FC Community Night

Saturday, Aug. 31 7:30 p.m. Minnesota United FC Back to School

Saturday, Sep. 21 7:30 p.m. St. Louis CITY SC Filipino Heritage

Wednesday, Oct. 2 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas Saturday, Oct. 5

7:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake Fan Appreciation

All home matches will be played at PayPal Park unless otherwise indicated.

*Match will be played at Stanford Stadium

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.