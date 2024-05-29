Minnesota United FC at LAFC Preview

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United tonight continues the team's road trip, facing Los Angeles Football Club in sunny Southern California. Last time against LAFC, Minnesota United captured a 2-0 victory at home in what was Head Coach Eric Ramsay's first game at the helm with the Loons.

MNUFC enters tonight's game on a six-game unbeaten streak, recently having split the points in a high-scoring 3-3 draw at the Colorado Rapids over the weekend. Sang Bin Jeong scored twice on the evening while Tani Oluwaseyi added his 2024 scoresheet to bring him to six goals scored in MLS regular-season action this season. Additionally, Robin Lod provided his 10th assist of the season, ranking him as one of MLS' leaders in that statistical category in 2024.

LAFC comes into Wednesday night's fixture having captured a victory on the road at Atlanta United on top of being one of the best teams in MLS when playing at home, currently holding a 5-0-2 (W-L-D) record at BMO Stadium this season. The Black & Gold also are on a three-game win streak, but will be missing a key player in midfield with Eduard Atuesta serving a red card suspension.

Both squads tonight look to fight to hold sole possession of the second place standing in the Western Conference table. Minnesota's attacking presence and defense - bolstered by Miguel Tapias re-joining the squad following last week's red card suspension - is set to face a tough task in containing LAFC's potent offense, spearheaded by Denis Bouanga. Which team will prevail with the points in an mid-season clash between two of the West's best?

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hugo Bacharach - Knee (Out)

Emanuel Reynoso - Not Due to Injury (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

Franco Fragapane - Leg (Questionable)

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB

BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California

05.29.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 14

9:45 p.m. CT (FS1, MLS Season Pass - Free; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 7-2-4 (25 pts. | 4-1-1 on the road)

LAFC: 7-4-3 (24 pts. | 5-0-2 at home)

