FC Cincinnati Set to Celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Community with AAPI Night against Nashville SC

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati is proud to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month this May by highlighting the AAPI Community and continuing the mission of creating a lasting impact in the greater Cincinnati community.

In addition to matchday activations surrounding FC Cincinnati's May 29 platform match against Nashville SC celebrating AAPI night at TQL Stadium, the club has been involved in community events throughout the month and has partnered with Asianati, a 501(c)(3) volunteer-led organization that organizes Asian Food Fest, AAPI Heritage Month Cincinnati, Asian Night Market at BLINK, conducting online campaigns to support the AAPI community.

"FC Cincinnati is proud to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month," said Kate Solomon, SVP Youth & Community Engagement and Executive Director of FC Cincinnati Foundation. "We have enjoyed supporting many great events taking place in the Cincinnati area and look forward to continuing the AAPI Heritage Month celebrations at our May 29 match."

To kick off the month, the FC Cincinnati Street Team attended Asian Food Fest on Court Street Plaza to set up a tent for children's activities; bringing coloring sheets, dribbling games, giveaways, and donated a signed Yuya Kubo item to the Asian Food Fest raffle.

On matchday, the pregame party at Washington Park will feature an AAPI band, organization tables and Asian food trucks (including "OH! Boba," "Dine-In Hawaiian," and "Lasang Pinoy Filipino Eats") to help celebrate the night. Once inside TQL Stadium for the match, the AAPI Heritage Night ticket group will receive Sideline Showcase access, a community leader will deliver the game ball, and the flag kids will be children from local AAPI organizations.

FC Cincinnati have also been amplifying AAPI staff members' stories on LinkedIn throughout May.

