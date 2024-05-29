LAFC Signs Midfielder Tommy Musto

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced today that the Club has signed midfielder Tommy Musto from LAFC2 through 2024, with options through 2027.

Musto, 20, first joined LAFC on an MLS NEXT Pro contract with LAFC2 on August 5, 2023.

He made seven starts (eight appearances) in 573 minutes last season. This year, Musto has started in all nine LAFC2 matches, registering three assists in 769 minutes.

The Makawao, Hawai'i native made his LAFC first-team debut as a second-half substitute on May 21 in the 3-0 U.S. Open Cup win over Loudoun United at BMO Stadium. Musto previously appeared on the bench for LAFC on short-term agreements vs. Seattle on Feb.24, vs. Sporting Kansas City on March 9, and vs. Atlanta on May 25.

Musto attended Hawai'i Technology Academy on Maui and played with the Rush Hawaii Soccer Club before committing to the University of Portland in 2022.

TRANSACTION: LAFC signs midfielder Tommy Musto through 2024, with options through 2027.

