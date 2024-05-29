Philadelphia Union Draw Toronto Fc, 0-0

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union hosted Toronto FC at Subaru Park on Wednesday night, resulting in a 0-0 draw. Both clubs remained scoreless in the first half, with the Union recording five shots. In the second half, the Union registered another five shots but could not find the back of the net. Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle logged three saves to record his third clean sheet of the MLS season and secure a hard-fought point at home.

The Union host CF Montréal at Subaru Park on Saturday, June 1 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

