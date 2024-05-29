Dominant Performance Sees Atlanta United Pick up 3-1 Road Victory Against Inter Miami CF

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United's Saba Lobjanidze and Jamal Thiaré on game night

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Atlanta United took down top-of-the-table Inter Miami CF 3-1 in dominant fashion on Wednesday night at Chase Stadium behind a brace from Saba Lobjanidze, who recorded his third and fourth goals of the season, and a goal from Jamal Thiaré.

Atlanta produced its first chance of the night in the 10th minute when Thiaré had a shot from inside the box blocked, however the rebound fell to an open Brooks Lennon. The right back directed his shot across goal but was just wide of the far post.

After winning a corner in the 23rd minute, Thiago Almada sent in a cross into the center of the box where it was flicked on by Stian Gregersen to an unmarked Luis Abram at the back post. The Peruvian defender headed his shot on target but directly into the arms of Drake Callender.

Atlanta put its second shot on target in the 37th minute as Almada split Miami's backline with a through ball to Lobjanidze on the right wing. The Georgian winger took a couple of touches before laying the ball back off to Almada who had continued his run into the penalty area to strike a shot on goal but his attempt went straight to Callender.

Lobjanidze broke the deadlock in the 44th minute with a long-distance strike. After receiving a pass from Tristan Muyumba, Lobjanidze made a charging run down the center of the field before blasting a right-footed shot from outside the box into the top left corner of the net.

Lobjanidze doubled Atlanta's lead in the 59th minute with his fourth goal of the season. After receiving a pass from Lennon on the right touchline, the winger dribbled inside to the top of the box and curled a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Lionel Messi made it 2-1 in the 62nd minute, collecting a pass from Sergio Busquets near the top of Atlanta's 18-yard box and firing a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Thiaré added Atlanta's third goal in the 73rd minute. After clever play from Almada at the top of the box, Atlanta's captain on the night played the ball wide to Caleb Wiley who sent a pass across the six-yard box that Thiaré was able to touch into the back of the net.

With the win, Atlanta handed Inter Miami its first home loss when Messi has featured in the starting lineup since he arrived in MLS last summer.

Atlanta United (4-7-4, 16 points) returns to action Sunday, June 2 when it hosts to Charlotte FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, FOX/FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 26-13 Atlanta

Shots on target: 8-6 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 5-4 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 11-7 Miami

xG: 3.4 - 0.7 Atlanta

Possession: 56.2% - 43.8% Miami

Passing accuracy: 91% - 88.3% Miami

Scoring

ATL - Saba Lobjanidze (Muyumba) 44'

ATL - Saba Lobjanidze (Lennon, Almada) 59'

MIA - Lionel Messi (Busquets, Suarez) 62'

ATL - Jamal Thiaré (Wiley) 73'

Disciplinary

MIA - Tomas Aviles 57' Notes

Atlanta United recorded its 100th MLS Regular Season victory.

Atlanta United handed Inter Miami its first home loss when Messi has featured in the starting lineup since he arrived in MLS.

Atlanta United's 26 shots are a new season high.

Josh Cohen made his first MLS Regular Season start.

Brooks Lennon registered his fifth assist of the season.

Saba Lobjanidze scored his third and fourth goals of the season. Lobjanidze's brace is his first in MLS play.

Jamal Thiaré scored his fourth goal of the season.

Caleb Wiley recorded his first assist of the season.

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Josh Cohen

D: Caleb Wiley

D: Luis Abram

D: Derrick Williams (Noah Cobb - 74')

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Brooks Lennon

M: Dax McCarty (Jay Fortune - 83')

M: Tristan Muyumba

M: Saba Lobjandize (Edwin Mosquera - 74')

M: Thiago Almada (c) (Ronald Hernández - 89')

F: Jamal Thiaré (Giorgos Giakoumakis - 83')

Substitutes not used:

Quentin Westberg

Efrain Morales

Daniel Ríos

Xande Silva

INTER MIAMI CF STARTING LINEUP

GK: Drake Callender

D: Jordi Alba

D: Tomas Aviles

D: Sergii Kryvstov

D: Marcelo Weigandt

M: Federico Redondo

M: Sergio Busquets

M: Julian Gressel (Matias Rojas - 57')

F: Lionel Messi (c)

F: Luis Suarez

F: Robert Taylor (Leo Campana - 75')

Substitutes not used:

CJ Dos Santos

Ryan Sailor

Benjamin Cremaschi

Noah Allen

Franco Negri

David Ruiz

Leo Afonso

OFFICIALS

Armando Villarreal (referee), Kyle Atkins (assistant), Kevin Lock (assistant), Natalie Simon (fourth), Kevin Stott (VAR), Fabio Tovar (AVAR)

