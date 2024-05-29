Dominant Performance Sees Atlanta United Pick up 3-1 Road Victory Against Inter Miami CF
May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Atlanta United took down top-of-the-table Inter Miami CF 3-1 in dominant fashion on Wednesday night at Chase Stadium behind a brace from Saba Lobjanidze, who recorded his third and fourth goals of the season, and a goal from Jamal Thiaré.
Atlanta produced its first chance of the night in the 10th minute when Thiaré had a shot from inside the box blocked, however the rebound fell to an open Brooks Lennon. The right back directed his shot across goal but was just wide of the far post.
After winning a corner in the 23rd minute, Thiago Almada sent in a cross into the center of the box where it was flicked on by Stian Gregersen to an unmarked Luis Abram at the back post. The Peruvian defender headed his shot on target but directly into the arms of Drake Callender.
Atlanta put its second shot on target in the 37th minute as Almada split Miami's backline with a through ball to Lobjanidze on the right wing. The Georgian winger took a couple of touches before laying the ball back off to Almada who had continued his run into the penalty area to strike a shot on goal but his attempt went straight to Callender.
Lobjanidze broke the deadlock in the 44th minute with a long-distance strike. After receiving a pass from Tristan Muyumba, Lobjanidze made a charging run down the center of the field before blasting a right-footed shot from outside the box into the top left corner of the net.
Lobjanidze doubled Atlanta's lead in the 59th minute with his fourth goal of the season. After receiving a pass from Lennon on the right touchline, the winger dribbled inside to the top of the box and curled a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.
Lionel Messi made it 2-1 in the 62nd minute, collecting a pass from Sergio Busquets near the top of Atlanta's 18-yard box and firing a low shot into the bottom right corner.
Thiaré added Atlanta's third goal in the 73rd minute. After clever play from Almada at the top of the box, Atlanta's captain on the night played the ball wide to Caleb Wiley who sent a pass across the six-yard box that Thiaré was able to touch into the back of the net.
With the win, Atlanta handed Inter Miami its first home loss when Messi has featured in the starting lineup since he arrived in MLS last summer.
Atlanta United (4-7-4, 16 points) returns to action Sunday, June 2 when it hosts to Charlotte FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, FOX/FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 26-13 Atlanta
Shots on target: 8-6 Atlanta
Corner kicks: 5-4 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 11-7 Miami
xG: 3.4 - 0.7 Atlanta
Possession: 56.2% - 43.8% Miami
Passing accuracy: 91% - 88.3% Miami
Scoring
ATL - Saba Lobjanidze (Muyumba) 44'
ATL - Saba Lobjanidze (Lennon, Almada) 59'
MIA - Lionel Messi (Busquets, Suarez) 62'
ATL - Jamal Thiaré (Wiley) 73'
Disciplinary
MIA - Tomas Aviles 57' Notes
Atlanta United recorded its 100th MLS Regular Season victory.
Atlanta United handed Inter Miami its first home loss when Messi has featured in the starting lineup since he arrived in MLS.
Atlanta United's 26 shots are a new season high.
Josh Cohen made his first MLS Regular Season start.
Brooks Lennon registered his fifth assist of the season.
Saba Lobjanidze scored his third and fourth goals of the season. Lobjanidze's brace is his first in MLS play.
Jamal Thiaré scored his fourth goal of the season.
Caleb Wiley recorded his first assist of the season.
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Josh Cohen
D: Caleb Wiley
D: Luis Abram
D: Derrick Williams (Noah Cobb - 74')
D: Stian Gregersen
D: Brooks Lennon
M: Dax McCarty (Jay Fortune - 83')
M: Tristan Muyumba
M: Saba Lobjandize (Edwin Mosquera - 74')
M: Thiago Almada (c) (Ronald Hernández - 89')
F: Jamal Thiaré (Giorgos Giakoumakis - 83')
Substitutes not used:
Quentin Westberg
Efrain Morales
Daniel Ríos
Xande Silva
INTER MIAMI CF STARTING LINEUP
GK: Drake Callender
D: Jordi Alba
D: Tomas Aviles
D: Sergii Kryvstov
D: Marcelo Weigandt
M: Federico Redondo
M: Sergio Busquets
M: Julian Gressel (Matias Rojas - 57')
F: Lionel Messi (c)
F: Luis Suarez
F: Robert Taylor (Leo Campana - 75')
Substitutes not used:
CJ Dos Santos
Ryan Sailor
Benjamin Cremaschi
Noah Allen
Franco Negri
David Ruiz
Leo Afonso
OFFICIALS
Armando Villarreal (referee), Kyle Atkins (assistant), Kevin Lock (assistant), Natalie Simon (fourth), Kevin Stott (VAR), Fabio Tovar (AVAR)
Images from this story
|
Atlanta United's Saba Lobjanidze and Jamal Thiaré on game night
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2024
- Sporting KC Falls 2-1 to Vancouver - Sporting Kansas City
- Orlando City SC Plays Chicago Fire FC to Draw in Midweek Road Match - Orlando City SC
- CF Montréal Drops D.C. United, 4-2 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville Soccer Club Snaps FC Cincinnati's Seven Match Winning Streak with 2-0 Road Victory - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Falls at Home Against Atlanta United - Inter Miami CF
- Dominant Performance Sees Atlanta United Pick up 3-1 Road Victory Against Inter Miami CF - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Snaps FC Cincinnati's Seven Match Winning Streak with 2-0 Road Victory - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Head into Break Looking for Answers After 2-0 Defeat at Home to Nashville SC - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Blanked by Nashville SC, 2-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Draw Toronto Fc, 0-0 - Philadelphia Union
- LA Galaxy Play Host to FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Wednesday, May 29 - LA Galaxy
- Keys to the Match: Home Comforts - New York City FC
- Toronto FC Sign Charlie Sharp to Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- LAFC Signs Midfielder Tommy Musto - Los Angeles FC
- Voting Opens Today for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Set to Celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Community with AAPI Night against Nashville SC - FC Cincinnati
- Voting Opens Today for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Hosts Real Salt Lake in Midweek Matchup at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Announce Juneteenth Celebration for June 19 Home Match against Portland Timbers - San Jose Earthquakes
- Vote for the Crown: 2024 MLS All-Star Game Voting Now Open - Charlotte FC
- Voting Opens Today for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - Atlanta United FC
- Voting Opens Today for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - MLS
- CF Montréal Celebrates 10 Years of the Bmo Soccer Celebration Tour - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Defender Jalen Neal Called to U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team Training Camp - LA Galaxy
- Revolution's Esmir Bajraktarević Named to U.S. Men's Olympic Team Roster for Final Pre-Olympic Camp - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Cole Bassett Called up to U.S. Men's Olympic Team for Upcoming Match against Japan - Colorado Rapids
- Kévin Cabral Named to Team of the Matchday After Two-Goal Performance against Minnesota - Colorado Rapids
- Caleb Wiley Called up to U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team for Final Pre-Olympic Training Camp - Atlanta United FC
- New York Red Bulls Defender John Tolkin Named to United States U-23 Olympic Team Roster for June Friendly - New York Red Bulls
- Roster Announced for U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team Match in KC - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF Academy Shines Bright; Claims Titles in Six out of Seven Categories at the Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC at LAFC Preview - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Dominant Performance Sees Atlanta United Pick up 3-1 Road Victory Against Inter Miami CF
- Voting Opens Today for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target
- Caleb Wiley Called up to U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team for Final Pre-Olympic Training Camp
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF
- GA 100 Grows Investment to 30 Fields as Atlanta United Community Fund Awards Grants to Seven Additional Organizations