Keys to the Match: Home Comforts
May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
The San Jose Earthquakes are in the midst of a challenging 2024 campaign.
The Quakes currently sit 13th in the Western Conference and have found points on the road difficult to acquire. Luchi Gonazlez's side have won one game in their last five away from home.
Despite that, the Quakes have not been goal-shy on their travels. They have managed to score at least two goals in four of their last five road games, but in three of those games, they have also conceded four goals.
That has caused San Jose to have the worst defensive record in MLS with 34 goals conceded in total. With City entering the game in good form they should take confidence from San Jose's struggles on the road and see it as an opportunity to keep attacking as they look to find the net for the fifth game in a row.
Familiar Face
If San Jose's number six looks a tad familiar on Friday night it's for a good reason.
Alfredo Morales spent three seasons with New York City FC, helping the Club lift the MLS Cup and the Campeones Cup during his time in the Five Boroughs. A combative midfielder who sought to add experience to the group, the former U.S. international always played with heart and intensity.
Now in San Jose, Morales is seeking to bring those same qualities to the Earthquakes locker room and help those around him by using his experience. This will be Morales' first time playing against City since he departed the Club, and while it will be nice to welcome him back, those pleasantries will no doubt be on hold once the game kicks off.
The Break
This will be City's last fixture before the international window and that affords them the chance to finish this part of the season in style.
City have enjoyed a huge two months in the league during which they have only lost once in MLS. That has seen them collect 22 points and climb as high as third in the Eastern Conference.
Three more points against San Jose will help close the gap between themselves and the top two while also maintaining the distance between City in third and Columbus Crew in fourth - as well as letting them finish this part of the campaign in stellar form.
