Sporting KC Falls 2-1 to Vancouver

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







A late Marinos Tzionis goal was not enough to prevent defeat on Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City (2-8-5, 11 points) fell 2-1 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-5-4, 22 points) at Children's Mercy Park. Whitecaps attacker Ryan Gauld scored on both sides of halftime to give the visitors a 2-0 advantage before Tzionis scored his third goal of the season in all competitions during second-half stoppage time.

Sporting will conclude a frantic stretch of five games in 15 days by visiting regional rivals Minnesota United FC on Saturday at Allianz Field. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT with live coverage on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Manager Peter Vermes reshuffled his lineup to the tune of eight changes, including the first MLS starts of the season for Felipe Hernandez, Khiry Shelton and wingers Stephen Afrifa and Alenis Vargas. Hernandez earned his first league start since April 2023, Shelton was deployed at right back in his first start since last September, Afrifa logged his second career MLS start and his first last July, and Vargas was named to the starting XI for the first time in his Sporting career. Homegrown defender Jake Davis was notably pushed into the central midfield for a Sporting side that averaged 25.9 years of age, the club's youngest lineup for an MLS match since July 2022.

The hosts enjoyed a vibrant opening half hour and threatened twice inside the first three minutes. Davis drove into the attacking third and forced a save at the top of the box from Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka before Vargas showcased his blistering pace by galloping down the right channel and swinging in a low cross for Agada, whose shot near the penalty spot was blocked. Vargas asked further questions of the Vancouver defense in the 11th minute, cutting on the edge of the area and clipping a delightful ball into Agada, whose leaping header missed by inches.

Hernandez nearly had his third goal in three games in the 15th minute when his searching free kick into the mixer nearly found the back of the net untouched amidst a slew of bodies, but Takaoka produced a reflex save by palming the ball wide.

Vancouver created its first fleeting chance on 17 minutes when Sebastian Berhalter's searching delivery into Brian White was nodded marginally over the crossbar. At the opposite end, Sporting continued to knock on the door with Hernandez having a shot blocked, Dany Rosero heading high off a corner kick and Agada seeing his header corralled by Takaoka.

Against the run of play, Vancouver landed its first punch with 39 minutes on the clock. A long throw-in from the right sideline fell fortuitously to Gauld, who had his initial strike blocked before bundling home the rebound to make the score 1-0.

Sporting brought in reinforcements during a cagey second half as Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi all had their numbers called, but the game's second goal would fall to Gauld and Vancouver. In the 82nd minute, a costly giveaway afforded Gauld a simple breakaway finish to push the scoreline to 2-0.

Not lacking in effort, Sporting grabbed a goal back in the 92nd minute. Shelton surged into the box and played a smart cutback to Tzionis, whose deflected effort nestled inside the near post for his first MLS goal of the campaign and his third of the year overall. The rally was stopped short, however, as Vancouver saw out the game to take all three points.

QUOTES

Sporting Kansas City Manager Peter Vermes

Thoughts on the first half...

I think, other than the goal that they scored, those guys played very well. We created a great amount of chances in that first half. Other than the goal on the throw-in, outside of that the guys were very good. They really were. Sometimes you think something's going to come. You can feel a goal coming with the number of chances and just the situations we were in around the box and the way we were. We were very good. But some of those guys also ran out of steam, unfortunately, because they're not playing 90 minutes on a regular basis. But they did a really good job throughout the game, I thought (Robert) Castellanos was very good at central defense. I think, through the run of play, we really didn't give up all that much to be honest with you. The second goal is a mistake obviously. You saw what happened. But through the run of play, I thought the back four -- for not playing together -- I thought they did a really good job in a lot of situations. They were good when the ball was being crossed into the box. They cleared a lot of balls. It's the same thing if you just kind of switch the two situations. Look at how many times we got in their box and how many chances we got. I didn't see the same on their side. They get the corner and then obviously we made the big mistake.

Thoughts on the second half...

Obviously they're staying back a little bit and they're packing it in at this moment because they're winning. At that moment, you have to be a little bit more direct. We needed to be because they were playing more like a 5-4-1 if you will and at times a 5-5-0 the way they were lining up. So you have got to play balls over the top and you have to also play for second balls. It didn't happen at times. If you look at the goal, we were very direct in that situation. When Khiry (Shelton) got it and just went, it changes the game because you put people under pressure when you go direct.

On the urgency after going down a goal...

I would like to have gotten back into the game with them, getting one, two, maybe three (goals). But I don't think we created enough chances with those guys in the game.

On turning things around...

It sounds good, but it still doesn't change the fact that the first goal shouldn't happen. It's a routine play for me. What do you want me to do about the second goal at this point? I can't do anything. It's a bad mistake and I'm going to stand behind him because obviously he doesn't want to make that pass. Maybe he didn't see or whatever the case is. We're trying to find a way back in the game. I'm very pleased with the way the first group came out. They had great energy. It's just a shame they didn't get a goal.

On where the team is...

Not good. I'm not sure I understand the question. We're last place in our division so we're not in a good spot. But we also need some guys now. We're missing midfielders big time. They have got to get healthy and we have got to keep fighting.

On if he's seeing signs of a turnaround...

It's not like there's no effort because there's definitely an effort for sure. And like I said, I think the guys played very well in the first half. We have just got to cut down these mistakes. That's the biggest thing because I think that we have a good group. I just think we have got to cut down the mistakes and something has got to turn our way. When it does, you usually get on that wave and you start riding it.

On the weight of the losing streak...

I would never say that it's one thing, but I would say everything has an impact at that time. You always lose confidence. A goal goes in and then you're like (exasperated). I mean, I played on teams like that and I've coached teams like that. But, at some point, it's always the same. You have to get yourself out of that. You have to fight. You have to keep fighting.

On his message to fans...

I understand. I get it. We're not getting results. You can play bad and win and nobody cares. But right now, we're not getting the results. So I understand the frustration. Believe me, I would say that nobody has it more than me because, at the end of the day, I'm the guy. All I know is I'll keep coming every day and keep trying to get it better. That's it.

On his message to Khiry Shelton...

I knew he was tired. He hasn't played a 90-minute match for quite a while but I thought he put a great shift in. I thought he played very well for a guy that has not played that position really at all in his career except for a few spots last year and this year. He did a really good job. I knew he was winded. He was winded, no doubt. I was telling him, 'Listen, don't defend. Just get forward now because we have got to get back in the game. If they score another one, it doesn't matter. We have got to try to tie up.' Him getting up the field, I knew he was tired but he fought through it. He doesn't get the credit sometimes that he deserves and he definitely deserves some credit because he played very well tonight.

On the summer transfer window...

I think it's very evident. You guys all know we have a Designated Player spot open. So I'm constantly asking and I'm hoping that we're going to be able to get something and secure something here in the summertime. That's the best I can tell you.

On the front three finding their form...

In the beginning of the season, I actually thought that we were flying. Johnny (Russell) was injured for a little while there. I think we were trying to, based on the personnel we had available because we had to take (Erik) Thommy out of the midfield and put him at the wing which he did a really good job at, we really wanted Thommy in the middle because we need to play somebody who has some playmaking ability there and Thommy brings that. He also has a little bit of a directness to goal which puts people under pressure. It's kind of like the goal that we scored tonight in that when Khiry goes direct, it changes things. I don't know. Is it lack of confidence? Lack of form? Games played when we've given up leads and again you lose confidence? Maybe it's part of that as well. But obviously those guys need to get in form and in relationship to each other because, at the end of the day, they're the guys that need to do it.

Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton

On playing right back...

It was different. I've been training there a little bit. It was new. I made some mistakes, but I felt like I did pretty well. On the first goal, I think I could have pushed up and tracked him. I was in between. I'll take responsibility for that. I'm not happy with the result. We're in this spot and we've got to pull ourselves out of it.

On how to stop the slide...

Not falling apart in terms of not putting your arm around the other guy's shoulder next to you. I think once you lose that, it's a wrap. But none of the guys have done that so far and we don't plan on doing that. So we just take it day by day and look forward to the game this weekend. We go tomorrow and hit the books and see where we went wrong. It's just habits. That's another thing too. We have got to fix some habits. But once we do that, we've been here before so we can turn it around.

On if this year's slow start is different from last year...

No, I feel like it's the same feeling. We started off a bit better, but we're at the bottom. Fans aren't happy. Players, we're not happy. So it's the same. I think, with the same group that we had last year, we know and we have to stay together and we pull each other out.

On playing at fullback...

It's different. I enjoyed it. I've enjoyed it in training. At first, it was hard to kind of play that defensive role, because it's not attacking all the time. You're having to be disciplined on the back line and things like that. I enjoyed it.

Sporting Kansas City defender Jake Davis

On playing the match as a midfielder...

Midfield was the first position I played and obviously it's not new. I didn't feel uncomfortable, but it was just something that I haven't done in a while. So it was nice to be back in there and I was just trying to do anything I can to help the team in that position.

On preparing for Saturday's match at Minnesota...

From what I think, it's just taking one game at a time and not trying to look back in the past and dwelling on what we've put ourselves into. It's just focusing on one game at a time, and now we have Minnesota. Instead of putting our heads down and feeling sorry for ourselves, we should just go to the next game and come in with a lot of energy and focus on that game only, not about how this win can turn around the season. Everyone knows that now. Everyone knows that a win will do that, and a loss will only make it worse. So instead of bringing those thoughts into the game, it's just going to the game and preparing like it's just another game and we're not in a hole. We're just going to win a game and get a result.

On whether Sporting can learn from its mid-season turnaround in 2023...

Yeah, of course. I always try to be careful what I'm saying because this is my second year starting and being a part of this team. From what I've learned last year, all it takes is one win to really redefine your team and give your team a lot of confidence to believe that we can turn the season around. It was the same thing last year. We went to Seattle and won, and it's one of the hardest places to go. Minnesota's very good this year and we're going away again. Anything can happen and if we get a result there, yeah, we can say that it might turn the season around. But we've got to go after Minnesota and get another result. So it's just one game at a time. We can take a lot from last year, but again, my belief is just one game at a time and putting all of our energy into that and not anything else besides that.

