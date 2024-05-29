FC Cincinnati Blanked by Nashville SC, 2-0

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati were shutout by Nashville SC, 2-0, at TQL Stadium on Wednesday night for the club's first loss since April 13.

The Orange and Blue (10-3-3, 33 points) had their seven-game win streak snapped by Nashville (4-4-7, 19 points). Nashville handed Cincinnati their first loss at home in almost two months.

The Boys in Gold struck first as Jack Maher put a header into the net off a Hany Mukhtar corner kick in the 25th minute. Less than five minutes later, Mukhtar picked up his second assist as he found Jacob Shaffelburg in the box to take a two-goal advantage. The two first half goals proved to be enough for the fourth win of the season for Nashville.

AS IT HAPPENED

NSH: Jack Maher, GOAL - 25' (0-1) - Hany Mukhtar sent Nashville's second corner kick of the first half into the middle of a congested box. Maher caught it off the head and sent it past a diving Roman Celentano.

NSH: Jacob Shaffelburg, GOAL - 29' (0-2) - Nashville wasted no time after scoring first, as Mukhtar drove into the box, drawing the attention of three Cincinnati defenders. From there, Mukhtar picked out Shaffelburg who finished at the near post.

FC Cincinnati begin the FIFA June International Break and will return to action Saturday, June 15 at San Jose Earthquakes. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also listen to the match on ESPN 1530.

The Orange and Blue return to TQL Stadium Wednesday, June 19 in an MLS Cup Playoffs rematch against Philadelphia Union. Tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (513) 977-5425 (KICK).

GAME NOTES

- Tonight's match was the sixth sellout of the season, the 32nd FC Cincinnati sellout at TQL Stadium.

- Wednesday evening marked the eighth matchup all-time versus Nashville SC ... Cincinnati dropped to 2-3-3 against Nashville.

- The Orange and Blue's 21 shots are the second most of the 2024 MLS Regular Season for FCC.

- The last time FC Cincinnati played in a match with no bookings for either team was October 31, 2021 at Philadelphia Union.

- The loss was FCC's third loss since 2022 on a Wednesday ... Under Pat Noonan, the club is 11-3-5 on a Wednesday.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC

Date: May 29, 2024

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium

Attendance: 25,513

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 68 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-0-0

NSH: 2-0-2

CIN - none

NSH - Jack Maher (Mukhtar) 25', Jacob Shaffelburg (Mukhtar) 29'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Luca Orellano (Bret Halsey 81'), Miles Robinson, Matt Miazga, Nick Hagglund (Yamil Asad 55'), DeAndre Yedlin, Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo (Malik Pinto 87'), Luciano Acosta (C), Kevin Kelsy, Gerardo Valenzuela (Sergio Santos 55')

Substitutes not used: Alec Kann, Alvas Powell, Kipp Keller, Ian Murphy, Stiven Jimenez

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

NSH: Joe Willis, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman (C) (Brent Kallman 66'), Shaq Moore (Josh Bauer 46'), Dru Yearwood (Anibal Godoy 78'), Tah Brian Anunga, Jacob Shaffelburg (Tyler Boyd 66'), Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl, Teal Bunbury

Substitutes not used: Elliot Panicco, Amar Sejdic, Sam Surridge, Forster Ajago, Taylor Washington

Interim Head Coach: Rumba Munthali

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/NSH

Shots: 22 / 11

Shots on Goal: 6 / 3

Saves: 1 / 6

Corner Kicks: 8 / 4

Fouls: 9 / 9

Offside: 0 / 1

Possession: 58.0 / 42.0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NONE

OFFICIALSâ¯

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Ast. Referees: Nick Uranga, Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Eric Tattersall

VAR: Joe Dickerson

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

