Kévin Cabral Named to Team of the Matchday After Two-Goal Performance against Minnesota

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Helping the Rapids battle back to draw against No. 2 in the Western Conference Minnesota at home, Rapids forward Kévin Cabral earned a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday bench for Matchday 16.

Cabral bookended scoring for the Burgundy and Blue, securing his first-career brace as well as his first goals in front of a home crowd at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

Just minutes after Minnesota opened scoring early, Cabral took on Minnesota 'keeper Dayne St. Clair in a one-on-one matchup, where the forward chipped it past the Loon to level the score at the 18th minute.

The Frenchman added a second-half goal, the game equalizer, firing off a header into the back of the net after a spot-on cross from midfielder Cole Bassett.

"Kévin gets himself into really good spots, and we see him score a lot of goals in training. [You wonder] can it get there? And tonight it did," Head Coach Chris Armas said after the match. "This is a big night for him. You saw what it meant to the team and the way they celebrated with him. So honestly, I'm not surprised that he scores a few tonight."

Collecting his third and fourth goals of the season, Cabral was named the night's Man of the Match in the 3-3 final.

This marks the seventh Team of the Matchday honor for the Rapids this season.

Team of the Matchday - Matchday 16

F: Lorenzo Insigne (TOR), Diego Rossi (CLB), Sang Bin Jeong (MIN)

M: Robert Taylor (MIA), Riqui Puig (LA), Evander (POR), Anderson Julio (RSL)

D: Luca Orellano (CIN), Joel Waterman (MTL), Miki Yamane (LA)

GK: Matt Freese (NYC)

Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)

Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Brendan Hines-Ike (ATX), Aidan Morris (CLB), Keaton Parks (NYC), Patrickson Delgado (DAL), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC), Kévin Cabral (COL), Felipe Mora (POR)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.