Kévin Cabral Named to Team of the Matchday After Two-Goal Performance against Minnesota
May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Helping the Rapids battle back to draw against No. 2 in the Western Conference Minnesota at home, Rapids forward Kévin Cabral earned a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday bench for Matchday 16.
Cabral bookended scoring for the Burgundy and Blue, securing his first-career brace as well as his first goals in front of a home crowd at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.
Just minutes after Minnesota opened scoring early, Cabral took on Minnesota 'keeper Dayne St. Clair in a one-on-one matchup, where the forward chipped it past the Loon to level the score at the 18th minute.
The Frenchman added a second-half goal, the game equalizer, firing off a header into the back of the net after a spot-on cross from midfielder Cole Bassett.
"Kévin gets himself into really good spots, and we see him score a lot of goals in training. [You wonder] can it get there? And tonight it did," Head Coach Chris Armas said after the match. "This is a big night for him. You saw what it meant to the team and the way they celebrated with him. So honestly, I'm not surprised that he scores a few tonight."
Collecting his third and fourth goals of the season, Cabral was named the night's Man of the Match in the 3-3 final.
This marks the seventh Team of the Matchday honor for the Rapids this season.
Team of the Matchday - Matchday 16
F: Lorenzo Insigne (TOR), Diego Rossi (CLB), Sang Bin Jeong (MIN)
M: Robert Taylor (MIA), Riqui Puig (LA), Evander (POR), Anderson Julio (RSL)
D: Luca Orellano (CIN), Joel Waterman (MTL), Miki Yamane (LA)
GK: Matt Freese (NYC)
Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)
Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Brendan Hines-Ike (ATX), Aidan Morris (CLB), Keaton Parks (NYC), Patrickson Delgado (DAL), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC), Kévin Cabral (COL), Felipe Mora (POR)
