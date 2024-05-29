Colorado Rapids Midfielder Cole Bassett Called up to U.S. Men's Olympic Team for Upcoming Match against Japan

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett has been named to the U.S. Men's Olympic Team roster for two international friendly matches against Japan, US Soccer announced today. The matches will be held on June 7 and June 11 in Kansas City as the side prepares for their appearance at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The United States will continue their preparation for their first appearance in the Summer Olympic Games since 2008. The June 7 match will be a closed-door friendly between the two sides while the June 11 match will be played at Children's Mercy Park at 6 p.m. MT.

Bassett was called into the represent the U.S. Men's Olympic Team following the 2023 MLS season and the midfielder made his Senior Men's National Team debut in December of 2021 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he scored the match-winner for his first international goal.

The 22-year-old Rapids Homegrown is in the midst of his best season with the club, trending towards career highs in both goals and assists in MLS play. Bassett has appeared and started in all 15 matches for Colorado this season, posting five goals and two assists in that span.

The Littleton, Colorado, native has cemented himself as one of the top Homegrowns in club history at just 22-years-old. His 24 goals and 14 assists hold the title for their respective categories for any Homegrown in the club's 28-year history. At 7,810 minutes for his career with the Rapids, the midfielder stands alone as the Homegrown Player with the most minutes played in club history.

The final Men's Olympic Team roster under Head Coach Marko Mitrović will be restricted to players under the age of 23, with an allowance for three overage players and is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The squad will represent the U.S. in Group A at the 2024 Olympic Men's Soccer Tournament, set for July 24-Aug. 9 in seven cities across France.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.