CF Montréal Celebrates 10 Years of the Bmo Soccer Celebration Tour

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday the dates and locations of this summer's BMO Soccer Celebration Tour, in collaboration with TELUS. During this major celebration, visitors will be able to enjoy an immersive experience reflective of the CF Montréal brand, in the company of the Academy and the Club's first team.

Organized since 2014, this 10th edition will make its way through Greater Montreal, stopping at the following cities:

Wednesday, June 5 - Parc du Berthiaume-du Tremblay, Laval

Tuesday, June 25 - Pôle Culturel et Sportif, St-Constant

Wednesday, August 14 - Hudson (venue TBC)

Wednesday, September 4 - Montreal (venue TBC)

All events run from 6 to 8 p.m. and are open to the public free of charge.

Various workshop zones, including inflatable games, a photo booth, and mini soccer pitches will be set up for fun and interactive soccer-related activities. Each event will conclude with an autograph session with players from the first team. Autograph books will be distributed to all participants, courtesy of BMO. Food and drink offerings will also be available on-site while a mobile CF Montréal boutique will be present at all events with official merchandise.

CF Montréal's corporate partners will also be celebrated. The contribution of these partners will be highlighted through various activations and participant gifts. BMO will be bringing its inflatable foosball game, mini soccer fields and a penalty shoot-out competition while the BMO Teddy Bear and CF Montréal mascot Tak Tic will also be on hand to entertain the crowds. TELUS will be providing its photobooth replica of the CF Montréal dressing room, while Milk 2 Go will be offering product tastings. Teqball Québec will also be present with game tables.

Finally, for the occasion, some 650 youngsters from CF Montréal's CIP partner clubs will take part in educational clinics led by Club Academy coaches. The participants will also get to play mini-matches with players from the CF Montréal first team. The clubs associated with the 2024 tour are: FC Laval, CS Roussillon, CS Hudson St-Lazare and CS Montréal-Centre.

The Club invites fans from across the Greater Montreal Area to attend this can't-miss summer soccer event!

