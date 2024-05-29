New York Red Bulls Defender John Tolkin Named to United States U-23 Olympic Team Roster for June Friendly
May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin has been named to the United States U-23 Olympic Team roster for their June friendly.
Tolkin, 21, has been named to his fourth roster for the U.S. Olympic team, ahead of their appearance in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France in July. He has made six appearances for the U-23's in their preparation, including in March playing in their most recent friendlies against Guinea U-23's and France U-23's. Tolkin has also made one appearance with the senior National Team in 2024, appearing in a friendly against Slovenia in January.
The U.S Olympic team will participate in their final friendly before the Summer Olympics on June 11 against Japan in Kansas City, KS. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.
The Chatham, N.J. native is in his fifth season with New York and has made 98 career MLS appearances with the club. Tolkin has record 15 career assists across all competitions, which ranks tied for first in franchise history by a defender. He was named to his first-career MLS All-Star roster in 2023 and also set a new franchise record for most assists by a defender in a single season across all competitions with 10 in 2023.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2024
- Voting Opens Today for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - Atlanta United FC
- Voting Opens Today for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - MLS
- CF Montréal Celebrates 10 Years of the Bmo Soccer Celebration Tour - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Defender Jalen Neal Called to U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team Training Camp - LA Galaxy
- Revolution's Esmir Bajraktarević Named to U.S. Men's Olympic Team Roster for Final Pre-Olympic Camp - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Cole Bassett Called up to U.S. Men's Olympic Team for Upcoming Match against Japan - Colorado Rapids
- Kévin Cabral Named to Team of the Matchday After Two-Goal Performance against Minnesota - Colorado Rapids
- Caleb Wiley Called up to U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team for Final Pre-Olympic Training Camp - Atlanta United FC
- New York Red Bulls Defender John Tolkin Named to United States U-23 Olympic Team Roster for June Friendly - New York Red Bulls
- Roster Announced for U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team Match in KC - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF Academy Shines Bright; Claims Titles in Six out of Seven Categories at the Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC at LAFC Preview - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Red Bulls Stories
- New York Red Bulls Defender John Tolkin Named to United States U-23 Olympic Team Roster for June Friendly
- New York Red Bulls Break Ground on State-Of-The-Art Training Complex in Morris Township, NJ
- Red Bulls Defeat New England Revolution, 4-2, at Red Bull Arena
- New York Red Bulls Sign Massapequa, N.Y. Native Dylan Nealis to New MLS Contract
- Red Bulls Suffer 2- 6 Loss against Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium