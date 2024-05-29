New York Red Bulls Defender John Tolkin Named to United States U-23 Olympic Team Roster for June Friendly

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)









HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin has been named to the United States U-23 Olympic Team roster for their June friendly.

Tolkin, 21, has been named to his fourth roster for the U.S. Olympic team, ahead of their appearance in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France in July. He has made six appearances for the U-23's in their preparation, including in March playing in their most recent friendlies against Guinea U-23's and France U-23's. Tolkin has also made one appearance with the senior National Team in 2024, appearing in a friendly against Slovenia in January.

The U.S Olympic team will participate in their final friendly before the Summer Olympics on June 11 against Japan in Kansas City, KS. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The Chatham, N.J. native is in his fifth season with New York and has made 98 career MLS appearances with the club. Tolkin has record 15 career assists across all competitions, which ranks tied for first in franchise history by a defender. He was named to his first-career MLS All-Star roster in 2023 and also set a new franchise record for most assists by a defender in a single season across all competitions with 10 in 2023.

