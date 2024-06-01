Orlando City SC Falls on the Road to New York Red Bulls

June 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Orlando City SC (4-7-5, 17 points) was shutout on the road, 1-0, against the New York Red Bulls (8-3-5, 29 points) on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena.

The Lions will have a two-week break from match play for the FIFA international window. The Lions will next return to league action on Saturday, June 15, at INTER&Co Stadium against LAFC, with kick off on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary:

38' John Tolkin - RBNY 1, ORL 0

The hosts took the lead just before halftime after a free kick was conceded a few yards outside the Lions' 18-yard box. Both Emil Forsberg and John Tolkin stood over the ball for the Red Bulls, with the latter firing a shot to Pedro Gallese's left and into the net.

Head Coach Oscar Pareja:

"A hard night for our team offensively. I thought we did a lot of things that we planned towards the game where we had control in our operations and our sequences and where we wanted. Our last third is not being effective, so we paid the price with things, and they scored on something that we don't do. That is a disappointment as well. We will continue and try to polish things off and reorganize. We will take this [upcoming international] break as a way to reshape the group and see how we can bounce back."

Match Notes:

Forward Duncan McGuire returned to action for the first time since Orlando City's 1-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, missing two matches due to injury.

Head Coach Oscar Pareja made three changes to his starting lineup from his side's last match against Chicago Fire FC, with Duncan McGuire, Rafael Santos and Rodrigo Schlegel returning to the Starting XI.

Next Match: The Lions will have two weeks off from league action for the FIFA international window before hosting Western Conference side LAFC on Saturday, June 15. That match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Teams 1 2 F

New York Red Bulls 1 0 1

Orlando City SC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

RBNY - John Tolkin 38'

Misconduct Summary:

RBNY - Daniel Edelman (Yellow Card) 61'

ORL - Iván Angulo (Yellow Card) 86'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando City SC - GK Pedro Gallese (c); David Brekalo, Wilder Cartagena, Rodrigo Schlegel; M Dagur Dan Thórhallsson (Luis Muriel 46'), César Araújo (Martín Ojeda 81'), Nico Lodeiro (Kyle Smith 89'), Rafael Santos; F Iván Angulo, Duncan McGuire (Ramiro Enrique 46'), Facundo Torres (Jack Lynn 81')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Mason Stajduhar; D Alex Freeman; M Felipe, Jeorgio Kocevski

New York Red Bulls - GK Carlos Coronel; D Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Noah Eile (Aidan O'Connor 75'), John Tolkin (Kyle Duncan 74'); M Wikelman Carmona (Dennis Gjengaar 65'), Daniel Edelman, Frankie Amaya, Emil Forsberg (c) (Cory Burke 81'); F Dante Vanzeir (Elias Manoel 64'), Lewis Morgan

Substitutes Not Used: GK AJ Marcucci, Ryan Meara; M Bento Etrela, Julian Zakrzewski

Details of the Game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: June 1, 2024

Attendance: 18,039

Stats:

Possession:

RBNY - 42.6%

ORL - 57.4%

Shots:

RBNY - 13

ORL - 5

Saves:

RBNY - 11

ORL - 3

Fouls:

RBNY - 15

ORL - 8

Corners:

RBNY - 4

ORL - 5

Heineken Star of the Match: Iván Angulo

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.