Philadelphia Union Draws CF Montréal, 2-2

June 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union hosted CF Montréal at Subaru Park on Saturday night, resulting in a 2-2 draw. Montréal opened up the scoring in the first minute with a goal from Sunusi Ibrahim. The Union could not find the back of the net despite outshooting Montréal eight to two in the first half. In the 56th minute, the Union leveled the score when midfielder Daniel Gazdag converted a penalty kick. With the conversion, Gazdag is now tied with club legend Sebastien Le Toux in most MLS goals scored with the club. Forward Mikael Uhre gave the Union the 2-1 lead in the 58th minute after finishing Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan's cross, marking Uhre's fifth goal of the MLS season. Montréal equalized in the 66th minute with a goal by Samuel Piette. The Union outshot Montréal 25 to six and secured the point at home.

Philadelphia Union 2 - CF Montréal 2

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, June 1, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Ted Unkel

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Kevin Lock

4TH: Sergii Boiko

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 82 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

MTL - Sunusi Ibrahim (Yankov, Ruan) 1'

PHI - Daniel Gazdag (PK) 56'

PHI - Mikael Uhre (Sullivan) 58'

MTL - Samuel Piette 66'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MTL - George Campbell (caution) 28'

PHI - Dániel Gazdag (caution) 39'

MTL - Dominik Yankov (caution) 41'

MTL - Ariel Lassiter (ejection) 45'

PHI - Jack Elliott (ejection) 63'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Oliver Semmle; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes (Quinn Sullivan 46'), Olivier Mbaizo (Nathan Harriel 71'), Damion Lowe, Kai Wagner; José Martínez (Chris Donovan 90'), Dániel Gazdag, Jack McGlynn, Leon Flach (Alejandro Bedoya 46'); Mikael Uhre.

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Jeremy Rafanello, Jesús Bueno, Tai Baribo, Olwethu Makhanya.

CF Montréal: Sebastian Breza; Fernando Alvarez, Ruan, George Campbell, Gabriele Corbo, Raheem Edwards (Bryce Duke 65'); Samuel Piette, Dominik Yankov (Joaquin Sosa 46') , Nathan-Dylan Saliba (Victor Wanyama 66'); Ariel Lassiter, Sunusi Ibrahim.

Substitutes not used: Jonathan Sirois; Ilias Iliadis, Rida Zouhir, Grayson Doody, Alessandro Biello.

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder Dániel Gazdag is now tied with club legend Sébastien Le Toux for most MLS goals (50) in club history.

Forward Mikael Uhre netted his fifth goal of the MLS season.

Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan leads the Union with five assists in MLS play.

The Union host Inter Miami CF at Subaru Park on Saturday, June 15 (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV)

